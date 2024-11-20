Garth Brooks Forced to Cancel Concert Amidst Sexual Assault Lawsuit

It looks like Garth Brooks had to cancel a major performance.

And it’s easy to guess why.

On October 3, a woman filed a lawsuit accusing Garth Brooks of sexual assault.

The Country singer has since called off a Jimmy Kimmel Live! show with zero plans to reschedule.

The trailer for Friends In Low Places shows Garth Brooks wearing a hat. (Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

What concert did Garth Brooks cancel?

Though Garth Brook played at his Las Vegas residency in early October, he has been keeping a low profile for weeks.

Previously, his fans had expected for this to change on Monday, November 25. Just days ahead of Thanksgiving, he would have performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for a small crowd and for viewers at home.

Now, The US Sun reports that the concert has been canceled. Not postponed or rescheduled — canceled.

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, and the cast of “Friends In Low Places” (Amazon Prime )

Previously, 1iota — the live audience company — had been advertising the Garth Brooks concert. Fans received tickets to see the Jimmy Kimmel show until ticket-holders received an update on Tuesday, November 19.

“Unfortunately, the Garth Brooks Outdoor Mini-Concert at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, 11/25 has been canceled and will no longer proceed as scheduled,” the message to ticket-holders announced.

“Television production decisions can fluctuate due to a variety of reasons,” the announcement said vaguely. “We hate delivering disappointing news, and we hope you will join us in the future for another exciting fan experience.”

In a trailer for Garth Brooks’ 2024 reality series, Friends In Low Places, the singer explains his philosophy behind opening the titular bar. (Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

What does the lawsuit allege about Garth Brooks?

The message added: “Unfortunately, in the world of television, these things sometimes happen. This event will not be rescheduled.”

In early October, an unnamed woman filed a lawsuit against Garth Brooks. She described having worked for his wife, Trisha Yearwood, since 1999. In 2017, her filing details, she began working for Brooks.

According to her lawsuit, she and Brooks traveled from Nashville to Los Angeles for his Grammy Awards performance in October 2019.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood appear in the promo for their Amazon Prime reality series, Friends In Low Places. (Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

The filing alleges that the two were alone on his private jet, and that he’d booked one hotel suite for them to share. According to her, he appeared naked in the doorway of the suite’s bedroom and sexually assaulted her.

The allegations within the lawsuit claim that Brooks then proceeded to act as if nothing had happened. This meant that she was then expected to do hair and makeup work as before.

Brooks has denied the allegations. He also released a statement insinuating that this has been a blackmail attempt, and that the lawsuit follows months of “threats” and “lies” attempting to extort millions from him.

This legal battle could last for months or even years

In September, Garth Brooks filed a lawsuit in federal court attempting to anonymously preempt the October filing. As John Doe, he alleged that Jane Roe (also a pseudonym) was making allegations that were “wholly untrue.”

This filing accused his accuser of “intentional infliction of emotional distress, defamation, and false light invasion of privacy.”

Thus far, the public has not seen any evidence in the case. Garth Brooks has a good reputation, and many are noting that this could be an extortion case. Of course, anyone could turn out to have a dark side, and so many are reluctant to give the benefit of the doubt — no matter a person’s public image.