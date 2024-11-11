Dave Portnoy Blasts Zach Bryan as ‘Country Diddy’ In Shocking New Diss Track

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The war between Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and country star Zach Bryan just intensified.

For those who are new to this particular drama, the unexpected feud began when Zach broke up with girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry.

Brianna (real name Brianna LaPaglia) is a writer and podcaster for Barstool, hence the crispy pen name.

Brianna and Zach’s Bad Breakup

Brianna says she was “blindsided” when Zach broke up with her last month.

She later accused Zach of emotional abuse, claiming that he manipulated her throughout their relationship.

Brianna also alleged that after their split, her famous ex attempted to buy her silence with a $13 million payout.

She quickly gained the support of thousands of Barstool devotees, including her boss, Portnoy.

Dave Portnoy Disses Zach Bryan

The media mogul entered the fray last week, dropping an anti-Zach diss track titled “Smallest Man.”

The song was as brutal as it sounds, but it wasn’t available for very long. It was quickly scrubbed from YouTube and other platforms, seemingly in response to a copyright issue.

Undeterred, Portnoy has now dropped a second song, and this one might be even harsher than the first.

On “Country Diddy,” Portnoy compares Zach to incarcerated hip hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“Country Diddy, Country Diddy / Steal another story write another Country ditty / All these NDAs you sound like a country Diddy,” goes the chorus.

“Offered Bri $13 mil, just to shut her trap / Then she turned around and said ‘shove it up you a–,'” Portnoy raps at one point in the song.

“Something like your face / This isn’t looking pretty / Know I bring the thunder straight to Oklahoma City,” he continues, adding:

“Buttercup really thought that he could shut me up / Someone tell your cheap lawyers I don’t give a f–k.”

Portnoy previously complained of personal animosity toward Zach, stemming from an incident in which he felt socially snubbed by the singer.

So Brianna’s situation may have provided him with the excuse he needed to settle an old grudge. Whatever the case, her situation has clearly caused her major emotional distress.

Brianna’s Story

“The last year of my life has been the hardest year of my life, dealing with the abuse from this dude,” she claimed on the BFFs podcast last week.

“I’m still scared of him, my brain’s rewired. I’m scared to make him mad. Last week I didn’t want to talk about it because I was scared.

“I still said f–k your money. You made the women before me believe they had no other choice,” Brianna continued.

“And to take money from you, sign their experiences away, sign what they went through away, You get to go skip off and sing your little f–king songs on stage like you’re a good dude.”

