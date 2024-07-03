Janelle Brown Reunites with Christine for First Time Since Son’s Suicide

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Reunited.

And it appears to feel so good.

Earlier this week, Janelle Brown got to spend some quality time with close pal Christine Brown, hanging out with her Sister Wives co-star for the first time since her son Garrison took his own life.

Janelle and Christine Brown via a confessional on Sister Wives. (TLC)

The TLC personalities met up in Wyoming, prompting Janelle to post a Reel Instagram from the trip and to pen the following caption along with it:

“We got to spend the day together and it was SO needed! Incredibly grateful for family. ❤️ #family #familyforlife #familyforever.”

The aforementioned video featured photos of Christine smiling with Janelle and of her daughter Madison … while Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family” played in the background.

You can check it out for yourself here:

It seems notable that Janelle is wearing a sweatshirt with the word “Optimist” across the front.

Just four months ago, Garrison died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In the time since, both his mother and Christine (along with other members of the Brown family) have shared tributes to the troubled young man online.

A few weeks ago, for example, not long after Mother’s Day, Janelle addressed Garrison and wrote “I love you honey and miss you every day.”

Janelle Brown looks very sad in this confessional on Sister Wives. (TLC)

In this latest case, Janelle shared a video of her own to her Instagram account where she could be seen admiring the lovely outdoor landscape.

“Having a really good time, hanging out with the family — Christine, Maddie, the kids,” she smiled in the clip.

“At this beautiful reservoir in the Wyoming mountains. I hope you’re going to have a wonderful Fourth of July weekend if you are in the U.S.”

Via this same caption, Brpwn tagged a number of friends and loved ones, including Christine and her husband David Woolley and gave a shoutout to her daughter Savannah; her former sister wife Meri Brown’s child Leon; and Christine’s daughters, Aspyn Thompson, and Gwendlyn.

“Family time! Loving every minute of it!” Janelle captioned the post.

Christine and Janelle Brown remain very close friends to this day. (TLC)

As for how Janelle and Kody are holding up in the wake of their son’s death?

Meri Brown actually commented on this question in June.

“I’ve talked to each of them, and I think there’s good days and bad days. I don’t know how there couldn’t be,” Meri said of Janelle and Kody on the Miss Understood With Rachel Uchitel podcast.

“There’s still times that I’ll see a picture of Garrison and I’ll be like, ‘Awww. I don’t like that this happened.’ It’s really sad, you know?

“I feel so much for Janelle. I watched my mom lose two of her own kids before she passed… it’s tragic.”