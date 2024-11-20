Chock Chapple and Joan Vassos: TV Wedding on the Way?!?

Here comes the bride… on national television?

That’s the question, folks.

Just a few days ago, Joan Vassos ended her run as The Golden Bachelorette by getting engaged to Chock Chapple.

Yes, that’s his real name.

Chock Chapple and Joan Vassos on an episode of The Golden Bachelorette. (ABC)

“I never in a million years thought I’d feel love like this again,” said Vassos after Chock proposed in Bora Bora on the November 13 finale of the series.

Where do things stand now between the couple?

So far, so surprisingly good, it seems, as Joan and Chock remain together and remain dedicated to their future — something most twosomes cannot say after getting engaged on any version of this franchise.

According to the pair, they have every intention of getting married.

Just not too soon, at least.

Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple on The Golden Bachelorette. (ABC)

“You’re absolutely not going to see a TV wedding in three months,” Joan says in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

Not very long ago, of course, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist met and fell in love on The Golden Bachelor, got married in front of ABC cameras a short time later — and then got divorced.

“I loved that ending for Gerry and Theresa,” Joan added to the aforementioned tabloid.

“The reason we’re not having a wedding in three months has nothing to do with Gerry and Theresa. I just don’t want to have another thing I have to plan right now. When we come together for a wedding, which could be a TV wedding, might not be, it won’t be in three months.

“I just don’t want to have another thing to plan right now. We are loving being together, and I want to take the time for us to get to know each other’s families and friends.”

Joan Vassos and Chock-Chapple forever? We’ll see if these two last. (ABC)

Joan and Chock will likely move to New York City together, and are showing no romantic signs of slowing down.

“Living life in your golden years is special. You’re not responsible for raising a family anymore or for a business. You get to really enjoy life,” Vassos also told Us Weekly.

“Travel is important to us. One day buying a home together. After John passed away, I felt like my future was this black hole. And now it just looks so bright. The possibilities are endless for us.

“Which is a weird thing to say at this age, but I do feel that way.”