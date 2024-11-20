Jay Leno’s Face Injured, Covered in Eye Patch & Bruises: What Happened?

Legendary comedian Jay Leno has been injured extensively.

According to the former talk show host, he sustained these grisly injuries after taking a nasty fall down a steep hill.

Now, his face and body are covered in bruises. his wrist is in a bandage, and he’s wearing an eye patch.

There are a lot of questions about how this could happen. But, sometimes, improbable misfortunes can happen to anyone.

Inside Edition caught up with Jay Leno in November 2024, showcasing heavy bruising and other injuries to the comedian’s face and body. (Image Credit: Inside Edition)

How did Jay Leno become injured?!

On Monday, November 18, Jay Leno arrived at Comedy for Koby in Beverly Hills. He had a myriad of visible injuries.

The most obvious is the eye patch covering his left eye. That side of the 74-year-old comedian’s face also has numerous bruises, an array of fatigue green and a warm, aubergine purple.

As you can see in Inside Edition‘s video below, his right wrist and finger are bandaged. These would be worrisome injuries of someone of any age, let alone a senior citizen.

According to Jay Leno, he was injured due to a steep fall. See, he’s been staying at the Hampton Inn. The hotel in question is on a hill, and he wanted to go to a restaurant at the bottom of the slope.

So, he explained to the cameras on Monday, he set off to walk down that way. He attempted to take a shortcut instead of the winding path … and took a nasty fall.

Leno explains how his 60-foot drop resulted in hitting multiple rocks on the way down.

Jay Leno attends the 46th Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 03, 2023. (Photo Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Is Jay Leno going to be okay?

Even his extensive injuries did not prevent Leno from performing at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino over the weekend.

He even explained that he was conscious of the thousands of people waiting for him to take the stage.

Leno apparently did not go to the hospital until after he performed. One can only imagine the audience experience when the comedian on stage looks like they got beaten up by a hillside.

Jay Leno attends “May Contain Nuts! A Night Of Comedy” Benefiting WeSPARK Cancer Support Center at Skirball Cultural Center on October 25, 2022. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Beyond that somewhat questionable decision on Leno’s part, only his medical team can say when he’ll recover with any accuracy.

As people age, they recover more slowly. A 74-year-old, even one who can afford the best healthcare in the world, is not going to simply bounce back — even if he’s still able to perform as a comedian.

We hope that he follows instructions from his doctors and takes it easy. No short cut is worth a sixty-foot tumble.

Jay Leno attends 60th Anniversary at The Improv at Hollywood Improv on November 07, 2023. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Is there more to the story?

Many on social media are questioning Jay Leno’s version of events. Some find it difficult to believe that a man with his substantial net worth — hundreds of millions — would be staying at a Hampton Inn and then walking to a restaurant.

Conspiracy theories, some serious and others joking, are emerging. People note Jay Leno’s past injuries and some mysterious high-profile deaths.

It’s important to note that conspiracy theories are often how people make sense of our chaotic world. It’s more comforting to believe that some sort of Illuminati ninja assassin tried (but failed) to kill a septuagenarian than to accept that random accidents take place every day.