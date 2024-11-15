Anne Hathaway & Young Son Nearly Trampled at NBA Game: Watch

Anne Hathaway nearly got trampled, and so did her 5-year-old, while sitting court side this week.

And it was AWESOME!

During a recent visit to a sports game, the actress and her second child discovered the perils of sitting a little too close to the action.

We’re just glad that everyone involved seems to be alright.

And yes, there’s video of that scary moment – but Anne seems more than fine with it!

Watch as Anne Hathaway nearly gets trampled by a runaway player

On Wednesday, November 13, Anne Hathaway and her son, Jack — who was born five years ago in November of 2019 — had courtside seats for a a big game in NYC.

The sport, it turns out, was basketball. A team called the Knicks was playing. OG Anunoby, one of the players, went sprinting after the ball when Josh Giddey passed it.

When Anunoby chased after it, he ended up stumbling into the table where Anne Hathaway and her young son were seated, sending the popcorn flying. You can watch the video for yourself all across social media.

OG Anunoby almost crashed into Anne Hathaway sitting courtside ???? pic.twitter.com/730en82OrM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 14, 2024

Now, a 6-foot-7, 232-pound athlete does not stop easily when he’s sprinting. No matter how much you practice, physics remain in play.

However, he was fortunately able to stop short before trampling Anne Hathaway or Jack. Again, he is a professional athlete.

No errant ball is worth an injury — for the athlete or for spectators who were just there to watch the game.

Though Anne Hathaway was thankfully not trampled, there was a bit a of a mess

The incident lead to Anne Hathaway and her son’s food going flying in a wild spray.

It was a startling incident. Almost being trampled always is.

One of the game’s announcers commented: “There’s always more popcorn, young man!” Truth be told, Jack looked taken aback but largely unfazed by the accident.

Because there was a mess, people — presumably, employees who work at the sports arena where the game took place — stepped in to help clean up.

It would be the right thing to do regardless — but especially for a VIP with courtside seats.

Meanwhile, Anne Hathaway and Jack learned the downside of being that close to the action at a basketball game. There’s a reason that the fancy seats at football games are enclosed rooms high in the air.

As for the rest of the game …

Unfortunately for the team’s fans, the Knicks did not end up winning their game. They lost by an extremely narrow margin, 124-123 with the Chicago Bulls achieving victory.

On the positive side, like Taylor and Travis for the past year, this incident served as a bit of PR for the team. Reminding people who don’t necessarily follow sports that they exist.

(If you’d asked me before this incident, I’d have said that the Knicks were a baseball team. They are a basketball team. We learn something new every day!)