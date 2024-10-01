Queen Camilla to Prince William: Stay Away from the King!

Prince Harry is back in the United Kingdom this week.

His father has a serious illness.

Put those two facts together and one would think that Harry and King Charles would reunite at some point over the next few days, right?

After Harry took part in such activities as he did on Monday night? When he presented a WellChild Award?

Queen Camilla speaks to the local heroes, who were nominated to attend by their MSPs, following an event at the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood to mark the 25th Anniversary of the Scottish Parliament on September 28, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow-Pool/Getty Images)

One might think this, but one would apparently be mistaken.

According to The Daily Beast, Queen Camilla is discouraging any contact between her husband and his son in the wake of the latter previously abandoning his family and the former having been diagnosed with cancer.

“[Camilla] has been the principal voice urging Charles to slow down and take things easy,” her friend told the aforementioned outlet over the weekend, adding:

“The last thing she wants him to do is to get stressed out over a meeting with Harry.”

King Charles proceeds through the Royal Gallery during the State Opening of Parliament at the Houses of Parliament, in London, on May 10, 2022. (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

In late July, we reported that Harry and Charles weren’t talking to each other.

The Prince of Wales even has concerns that he’ll never see his dad alive again considering Charles revealed several months ago that he was battling some form of cancer.

The 75-year old monarch has only seen his youngest son once this year… when the Harry flew to his native country in February after hearing of his father’s illness.

Later this month, however, the King has an important trip to Australia planned — and those close are afraid that meeting up with Harry might increase his levels of anxiety.

Charles and Camilla, look at each other as they reopen the newly-renovated Edwardian community hall The Strand Hall during day three of a visit to Wales on July 4, 2018 in Builth Wells, Wales. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

To date, Charles is heeding this advice.

But, deep down, this same Daily Beast insider says the King years to make up with his estranged child.

“The king has an instinctive impulse towards Christian reconciliation, and his cancer diagnosis has only sharpened that,” the friend says.

“He wants this settled, not just because he loves both his sons, but because it has been so destabilizing for the monarchy.”

The New York Post has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment in the wake of this report, but has not yet heard anything back.