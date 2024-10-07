Christina Hall Drags Amber Heard Into Her Messy Divorce With Ex Josh

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Of all the divorces going down in 2024, Christina and Josh Hall’s is perhaps the worst!

Sorry, Bennifer!

After a few weeks of radio silence on the matter, Christina took to her Instagram over the weekend to lay into her ex over some property they both owned.

The circumstances of their divorce is getting rather messy, but the strangest turn of events is when Johnny Depp’s ex, Amber Heard, somehow entered the chat!

Allow us to explain.

Christina Hall shows off her handiwork on ‘Christina on the Coast’ (HGTV)

Christina Hall’s 3rd Divorce is The Worst By Far

On Friday, October 4, the Flip or Flop star accused Josh of “stealing” from her and her kids in a series of since-deleted posts on social media, according to Page Six.

In her posts, she announced her Tennessee home, where Josh has been staying since their July split, is now for sale. She did so by throwing Josh under the bus for all of his misdeeds, which apparently includes stealing from her!

“Time to go back to reality soon… Remember when you said you would never steal from me or my kids and you would just be happy in a van with your dog? I guess plans changed,” Christina shared with her followers via her Instagram Stories.

“I guess ‘Leiper’s Fork’ is gonna have to come off the bio soon,” she added, referencing his Instagram bio listing their home address.

Anyone Want A Multi-Million Dollar Flip?

As she continued to post, Christina shared a picture of her Leiper’s Fork home, which is also the site where she began filming her HGTV spinoff series Christina in the Country.

The famous homestead boasts six bedrooms and six bathrooms, an attached three-car garage with a pedestrian door, a pool and hot tub, storm shelter, a barn and fenced area for animals, a mud room and a “generous owner’s retreat with his/her closets and oversized bathroom with tiled shower and freestanding tub” among other features, according to an Instagram post from her realtor.

Anyone who is interested in the property would need to cough up $4.5 million.

Small price to pay to live in reality show history? Perhaps, but certainly not in the budget for some people – namely Josh.

“My Tennessee home is officially for sale,” she said. “Excited for a new venture in business & real estate!”

Now, Christina is the sole owner of the property. According to the couple’s temporary agreement filed in September, Christina agreed to let Josh stay in her Tennessee home.

Apparently, her patience has started to run thin.

Among her social media accusations, Christina called Josh out for being “all about trying to take everything you can… With your mind on my money and my money on your mind” as she claimed — once again — that Josh had stolen large amounts of money from her.

Chrisina Hall shows off a kitchen redesign on ‘Christina on the Coast’ (HGTV/Youtube)

What’s Amber Heard Got To Do With It

“And yes, this is stealing from me and my family,” she continued, as she started to get specific with her accusations.

“Asking for an obscene amount of $$ from me for a short-term marriage is factual. Stealing rental income for two of my sole properties and separate homes is factual (booking a cleaner does not make you a property manager) I have one who gets a % for her actual work of being a property manager,” she added.

That’s when things took a turn for the weird. You see, part of the reason that Christina likely deleted the posts was because things have gotten litigious. Josh has certainly lawyered up, and Christina called him out for taking legal action in her rant.

“I don’t have to stop doing anything..everything I’ve said is 100 accurate and I haven’t even scratched the surface of your character,” she closed. “Defamation is ‘false claims’ ..you damaged your own reputation sweetie. You aren’t Amber Heard – nice try.”

You’ll recall that Amber Heard sued Johnny Depp for defamation in their infamous trial in 2022. Now THAT was a messy divorce!

Christina Hall speaks her in this photo. (HGTV)

Christina Is Calling Josh Out!

Christina’s post comes after she previously claimed Josh transferred $35,000 into his personal bank account the day after she told him she wanted a divorce.

At the time, Josh claimed the money was taken to pay for expenses associated with their rental property.

Per their September legal agreement, Josh is expected to return that money to Christina.

Josh’s rep defended the 44-year-old in a statement obtained by People, calling Christina’s claims “false” and “libelous.”

“Josh has said repeatedly that he wants to handle the divorce like an adult—in the courts, not in social media and the tabloids. Over and over again, Christina has insisted otherwise, creating public spectacles, but Josh has still stayed quiet. But now Christina is defaming him. These are false, libelous claims. Josh hasn’t stolen a penny from her or her family. This is a red line, and Christina has crossed it. Instead of repeating Christina’s false statement, the media should ask why Christina keeps insisting on handling this matter in public instead of through the law,” the statement reads.