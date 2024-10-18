Mike Shouhed Chokes, Allegedly Assaults Fiancee in Shocking Viral Video

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As previously reported, Shahs of Sunset alum Mike Shouhed was arrested in 2022 on charges of domestic violence against his former fiancee, Paulina Ben-Cohen.

Now, meanwhile, TMZ has obtained surveillance camera footage of this alleged assault — and you should be warned:

It is graphic in nature.

Mike Shouhed attends KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2013 gift suite at Staples Center on December 6, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for Clear Channel)

In the footage, we can see Ben-Cohen pulling clothes off a rack in her closet … when a man she identifies as is Shouhed comes up behind her… grabs her by the hair… and hurls her to the ground while the clothes rack falls on top of her.

This individual then grabs Ben-Cohen, seemingly smothering her face while she’s on the ground before attempting to take her phone from her.

Paulina then throws objects to chase the perpetrator out of the walk-in closet.

From here… the video shifts to a child’s playroom room where the man grabs Ben-Cohen from behind and puts his arms around her throat, appearing to choke her while tossing her around the room.

Paulina responds to the abuse with numerous slaps and punches to his face and head.

Mike Shouhed is seen here on Shahs of Sunset. (Bravo)

Ben-Cohen says she shared this video previously with law enforcement.

Her legal team used screen grabs from it as part of a civil lawsuit against Shouhed earlier this year over the incident, but this marks the first time the full footage has been made available to the public.

On October 14, a judge ruled that Shouhed must enter one year of a mental health diversion program after he was arrested two years ago and charged with domestic violence, battery and unlawfully attempting to dissuade a victim from making a report.

He was taken into custody at the time after a nanny called the police and authorities noticed marks on Paulina’s body.

Mike Shouhed arrives to Bravo Media’s celebration of the book release of Andy Cohen’s “Most Talkative: Stories From The Front Lines Of Pop Culture” at SUR Lounge on May 14, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

In her lawsuit, Ben-Cohen alleges this was not the first time Mike had attacked her, claiming they got into another fight in 2021 over her ex allegedly texting another woman.

She is suing Shouhed for assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and gender violence.

“This is not the full video,” the accused lawyer now says in a statement.

“The altercation initiated in the living room. My client was trying to stop her from yelling because the kids were asleep. My client didn’t want her to smoke inside the house because there’s a child with a health issue and it’s not in their best interest.

“What’s shown in the video is my client trying to calm her down and that’s when he goes behind her and tells her not to yell. There’s way more to the video than provided and this is why my client is getting the diversion that he is.”