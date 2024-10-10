Madison Brown Seemingly Disses Awful Father: Kody is A Snake!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When Madison Brown disses her father, you know that she has a good head on her shoulders.

Recently, Sister Wives villain Kody Brown sounded dismissive and downright disparaging about many of his children.

He specifically singled out his daughter, Maddie Brown Brush.

Now, it seems that she’s clapping back at her father’s disses with some of her own.

Madison Brown shares a piece of advice

Taking to her Instagram Story, Maddie Brown Brush shared a screenshot of a text post that reads: “A Piece Of Advice.”

The post continues, advising people to “Never re-friend or re-family a person who tried to destroy your character, your integrity, or your relationships with others.”

Madison’s apparent diss then reads: “A snake only sheds its skin to be a bigger snake. If others fall victim and walk away from you because of that, let them. … Sooner or later, the snake will bite them, too.”

The words are not original to Maddie. And she does not refer to Kody Brown as her dad or her father or by name in the post.

Out of context, this could just be a normal piece of (sage) advice about keeping toxic people out of your life.

However, in context, it seems clear to numerous Sister Wives fans that this was about Kody. They took to social media to cheer for Madison Brown as she (allegedly) claps back at her father.

The internet is decidedly Team Maddie as she disses her father

“Poor Madison. I genuinely feel for her. Imagine your own father getting up and trashing you on national tv. Have to say though I’m proud of her for not letting it break her,” one Reddit denizen wrote.

“I feel for her as well,” another redditor agreed. “I cannot imagine waking up yesterday (or ever) to hear your father speak about you that way. He’s vile.”

An additional commenter chimed in: “Oooh. I feel so bad for her. She was so vulnerable when she asked her dad to be her officiant and named her second child after him and he was SO smug in return! She tried so hard.”

Sister Wives fans are Team Maddie, and it’s no surprise. Just as it’s no surprise when she disses her father, or at least appears to. Kody recently went on a tirade about Madison Brown in particular.

“They’re purposefully leaving me out of their lives to punish me for a crime I didn’t commit,” he whined.

In particular, Kody griped that Madison had taken her kids away from him — and allegedly not told him that she was pregnant.

Is this about ‘punishing’ Kody?

When a family member reduces or cuts off contact with someone, this is not a punishment. “Silent treatment” can be a punishment in toxic households. Going no-contact, however, is about your personal well-being.

Whether it’s physical safety or mental and emotional health, sometimes people need to cut off contact with family. Abusive parents, narcissistic relatives, and more do not have to be in your life forever — even if you were born into the same family.

When Madison Brown cuts off Kody, that’s in her own best-interest and in that of her children. And when she disses her father, she’s merely describing him accurately. Kody doesn’t seem capable of real, positive change.