Love Is Blind Season 7 Reunion Reveals Shocking Truths About Nick Dorka, Tyler Francis

Love Is Blind reunion shows are always a bit messy.

You’ve got happily married couples celebrating their first anniversaries while seated next to single people who recently got dumped at the altar.

And in between are Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who are indeed married — but if Nick’s recent brush with the law is any indication, “happily” might be an overstatement in their case.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey host the Love Is Blind Season 7 reunion show. (Netflix)

Anyway, this year’s reunion contained plenty of surprises and more than a few intensely awkward moments. So let’s get into it:

Love Is Blind Reunion Recap: Which Couples Are Still Married?

First the good news: Two couples — Garret and Taylor, and Tyler and Ashley — are still married one year later!

“When you get married you become a unit… and home is with Garrett, and I’m excited to figure out this next chapter with you,” Taylor told her husband on last night’s reunion.

Of course, Tyler and Ashley’s situation is a little more complicated, what with his unusual family situation and all.

Yes, as you’re probably aware, Tyler has been accused of misrepresenting his relationship with the mother of his three children.

The cast of Love Is Blind Season 7. (Netflix)

He initially insisted that he had served as a sperm donor, but social media sleuths determined that he had a relationship with the kids and even spent holidays with them. But it seems the couple has weathered that storm, and their relationship is still intact.

While Ashley acknowledged that Tyler lied when he told her his kids don’t even know what he looks like, she insists that the social media rumors about his family situation are untrue.

“Who has better insight on what’s going on? Social media or me? For people to imply that she was blindsided, she didn’t know, is insulting to my intelligence,” she said. “For the record, this is something he never wanted to share on camera. I just didn’t feel like it would be an authentic experience … if we didn’t [discuss this.]”

“There has never been a day that she hasn’t said ‘I love you.’ … I’ve never experienced unconditional love to this extent… it’s the first time in my life experiencing this,” Tyler said. Whatever works!

Nick Dorka Allegedly Was on the Hunt For Fame, Not Love

Nick Dorka appears on the Love Is Blind Season 7 reunion. (Netflix)

And with that, we move on to the other Love Is Blind guy who’s been widely accused of being less than honest with his partner.

Unlike Tyler and Ashley, Nick and Hannah did not get married, and that’s clearly for the best.

Hannah was widely criticized for being unnecessarily cruel to Nick throughout the season. And the criticism was completely fair, as she roasted him for everything from his appearance to his intellect to his financial situation.

Seems like it would’ve been easier to just dump the guy, but then Hannah wouldn’t have been able to remain on the show. Gotta think strategically sometimes.

But on the reunion, Hannah turned the tables by claiming that Nick was the one chasing fame.

Hannah Jiles on the Love Is Blind reunion. (Netflix)

She claimed that during filming, she found a notebook in which Nick had outlined his “90 Day Goals.”

Sadly, this was not a scheme to join the cast of 90 Day Fiance. Rather, Nick sought to sell two houses, get in shape, and become “the most famous person ever on Love Is Blind.”

Whoops. Other cast members corroborated that Nick was “calculated” and “obsessed with fame” and made disparaging comments about Hannah’s appearance.

Yeah, it’s a good thing these two didn’t get hitched.

The Awkward Return of Ramses

Ramses on the Love Is Blind Season 7 reunion. (Netflix)

The same could be said of Ramses and Marissa.

He might be the most hated LiB star since Shake Chatterjee, but at least we got to see Ramses get roasted by Marissa’s mom yet again last night.

In the end, the important thing is that he and Marissa dodged a bullet by not getting hitched. And that’s also true of Stephen and Monica.

And it’s doubly true of Leo and Brittany! Yikes, were those two awkward!

Love might be blind, but at least it’s occasionally cautious, too!