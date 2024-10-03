Jill Duggar’s Husband to Prosecute ‘Tiger King’ Star In Upcoming Trial

We never thought we would hear the Duggars and Tiger King mentioned in the same breath.

Sure, Josh Duggar and Joe Exotic are both controversial former reality stars who are now serving lengthy prison sentences.

But the shows that made those two famous couldn’t have been much more different. And that’s just one reason why we’re surprised that these two worlds will soon be colliding in a courtroom.

Jill Duggar and Derrick Dillard speak here as part of a documentary on their family. (Image Credit: Amazon Prime)

The Duggar-Tiger King Connection

If you’re a longtime Duggar fan then you’re probably already aware that Jill Duggar’s husband, Derick Dillard, is a practicing attorney.

Derick was sworn in in 2022 and is now licensed to practice in both Arkansas and Oklahoma.

And what does that have to do with the infamous feud between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin?

Tiger King’s Joe Exotic – aka Joseph Allen Maldonado – before he was sent to prison for animal cruelty and plotting murder. (Netflix)

Well, nothing, really, but Joe’s friend and campaign manager, Joshua Dial, is soon to stand trial on unrelated domestic assault charges.

And guess who’s prosecuting the case!

Yes, in further confirmation that 2024 is the weirdest year ever, Derick will soon square off against Joe Exotic’s righthand man in a high-stakes legal battle.

According to Starcasm, Dial has been ordered to return to court on November 18, where Derick will represent the State of Oklahoma in its charges against him.

Joshua Dial appeared on Tiger King as Joe Exotic’s campaign manager. (Netflix)

Team Exotic’s Long History of Legal Woes

Fans hoping for a courtroom cameo from Tiger King’s top star will, of course, be disappointed.

Joe Exotic is still serving a 22-year prison sentence for orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot against Baskin.

After imploring Donald Trump for a pardon, the cancer-stricken inmate has reportedly given up on his dream of an early parole.

Joe Exotic in the Netflix docuseries, “Tiger King”. (Youtube/Netflix)

Insiders say Joe is refusing medical treatment and intends to die behind bars.

The Exotic Saga Continues

As for Joe’s former campaign manager, he insists that he’s innocent of the misdemeanor charges against him.

“I have tried to move on and I have been successful so far,” Joshua recently told Oxygen.

“I was given a new life and a second chance when I met my fiancée; I have no desire to bring any of that pain into my life.”

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard film a confessional segment for her family’s TLC reality show during the early days of their marriage. (Image Credit: TLC)

Hopefully, justice will be served when Derick Dillard tries his first high-profile case next month.

And we wouldn’t mind if Jill made a courtroom cameo.

It’s not every day that we get to see the worlds of two memorable reality shows overlap like that!