Liam Payne Death Investigation to Focus on... Dove Soap Box?!?

According to new reports, an everyday item found in Liam Payne’s hotel room shortly after the singer was found dead last week may shed light on what happened to the beloved artist.

Liam Payne attends the star-studded Sake Ceremony hosted by Nobu Matsuhisa and Meir Teper to inaugurate the Grand Opening of Nobu Dubai, at Atlantis The Palm, on January 20, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Law enforcement sources in Bueno Aires just told TMZ that authorities believe a hotel employee may have delivered drugs to Payne inside a a Dove soap bar box.

Photographs from the room in which Payne was staying feature an opened one of these boxes alongside a lighter, tin foil, white powder and what appears to be various types of drug paraphernalia.

The former One Direction group member plunged three stories to his death from a CasaSur Hotel room on October 16.

A subsequent autopsy revealed that Payne had cocaine and other substances in his body at the time of his passing… and the ongoing investigation into this tragedy is focusing on whether or not employees smuggled these items to Payne in some sort of secretive manner.

Liam Payne performs during the TAB Everest Race Day at Royal Randwick Racecourse on October 13, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for The ATC)

Late on Wednesday night, cops raided the hotel where Liam died, reviewing electronic and paper records in order to determine who sold the artist the drugs that were discovered in his system.

Per ABC News, the musical star had taken “pink cocaine,” a recreational drug that often combines MDMA, ketamine and methamphetamine on the day he fell from his room’s balcony.

Payne’s dad, Geoff, arrived in Argentina shortly after his son’s death to help police with their investigation.

The ex-One Direction singer’s bodyguard, Paul Higgins, has also been working with law enforcement and was reportedly seen questioning a multitude hotel staffers this week.

Liam Payne attends the Believe in Magic Cinderella Ball at Natural History Museum on August 10, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Those who knew Payne well have responded over the past several days with message of shock, sorrow and despair.

“I don’t even know where to begin. My heart is shattered in ways I can’t put into words. I wish you could see the huge impact you’ve had on the world, even as it feels so dark right now,” girlfriend Kate Cassidy wrote online, for example, addressing Payne directly.

“You brought so much happiness and positivity to everyone — millions of fans, your family, friends and especially me. You are so incredibly loved.”

She added:

“You’ll always be with me. I’ve gained a guardian angel. I will love you for the rest of my life and beyond, carrying our dreams and memories everywhere I go.”