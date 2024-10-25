Lil Durk Arrested on Murder-For-Hire Charges

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Lil Durk has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a murder-for-hire plot.

The Chicago-based rapper was apprehended this week in Florida, where he is currently being held without bail.

The arrest comes on the heels of news that five people associated with Durk’s Only the Family hip hop collective have been taken into custody in California.

Lil Durk performs on the runway for PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II New York Fashion Week on September 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing)

Lil Durk Allegedly Participated In Murder Plot

Those arrests were the result of a federal indictment. The detainees have been accused of “committing a murder for hire that resulted in death,” according to court documents.

Three members of OTF have since been charged by a grand jury.

The exact nature of the allegations against Durk is unclear at this time. He is currently being held by the US Marshals Service, according to NBC News.

Lil Durk performs during iHeart Powerhouse 105.1 at Prudential Center on October 28, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

A Rising Star

The arrest comes at the height of Lil Durk’s fame.

The rapper’s last two albums went platinum, and earlier this year, he won a Grammy for best melodic rap performance.

On October 18, Durk was presented with the key to the city of Chicago.

American rapper Durk Derrick Banks, known professionally as Lil Durk, throws a ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 02, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

His arrest is believed to have stemmed from the 2020 murder of Dayvon Daquan Bennett, a rapper and OTF member who went by the name King Von.

According to this week’s court filings, Bennett was killed following an altercation with a person identified only as T.B.

Following Bennett’s death, a person described as “Co-Conspirator 1” allegedly “made clear, in coded language” that they would “pay a bounty or monetary reward” to “anyone who took part in killing T.B. for his role in D.B.’s murder.

Lil Durk performs on the runway for PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II New York Fashion Week on September 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing )

That person is believed to be a member of OTF who sought revenge following Bennett’s slaying.

Lil Durk Fans React With Shock

Across the social media landscape, fans of Lil Durk have reacted with shock and dismay.

Though the nature of the charges is completely different, the scope of the scandal has prompted comparisons to Diddy’s arrest.

Lil Durk, winner of the “Best Melodic Rap Performance” award for “All My Life”, poses in the press room during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Durk was tryna convince everybody he was changing his life around. Whole time the Feds was just cracking down on him,” one Twitter user wrote, according to Sportskeeda.

“Bro literally just received the key to the city of Chicago,” another stunned fan chimed in.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.