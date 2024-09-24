Kody Brown Trashes Meri: She’s Boring and Mean and I Never Loved Her!

In case it hadn’t been made clear over the previous 18 seasons, Kody Brown emphasized it once again this past Sunday night:

He really does suck so very much.

On the latest episode of Sister Wives, Kody reflected on his three failed marriages, saving his most extreme vitriol for ex-spouse Meri.

Kody and Meri Brown are no longer an item. (TLC)

After discovering, for example, that Meri went to the church to ask for a formal “release” from their spiritual union, Brown admitted that their romance lacked “a lot of wisdom,” saying in mean-spirited depth:

“I didn’t know who she was when we got married. She was very different.

“I think just there’s some baggage that Meri had that I didn’t know about initially. I felt like I could live with it … I can’t live in a world where she is constantly angry at me.”

Kody and Meri exchanged vows in 1994, only to divorce in 2010 so that Kody could marry Robyn Brown and legally adopt her kids from a previous marriage.

The pair stayed together, however, although they stopped sleeping together and finally split up in January 2023.

Meri Brown on the season 19 premiere of Sister Wives. (TLC)

Kody then said that he didn’t agree with Meri’s decision to go to the church, explaining that “the damage was done” and he didn’t want to be held “accountable to this church and all their BS.”

The self-centered father of 17 went on to explain “a man has no choice after he’s already married” when part of a polygamous family.

“In plural marriage, if he wants to stay faithful and in the faith, he cannot request a divorce,” Kody said. “It’s not allowed. So I was not able to get out of that relationship.”

He was able to act like a total and complete jerk and force Meri to arrive at this decision, though.

Sister Wives Season 19 will continue to display Kody Brown’s family. Well, what’s left of it. (Image Credit: TLC)

“At the same time, I didn’t necessarily want out of the relationship. I wanted to know if we could save and fix it,” Kody continued on air.

“There was a complete nuance about, well, we’re going to figure out our relationship like there were several times I was with her where I’m like, well, here’s to a new beginning. We’re going to figure this out.”

Except Kody never really gave things a chance.

He added that Meri “wasn’t nice, “wasn’t fun, “wasn’t kind” and “wasn’t interesting” every time they were together.

“I’m trying to be curious with her and I’m bored. And so, I guess to be fair, Meri feels abandoned,” Kody told viewers.

Meri Brown looks a little bit concerned in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

On the Season 19 premiere, Meri made it clear where she stood at the end of the relationship, saying Kody tried to push her out of the marriage.

“I honestly feel sad for him,” Meri added of her ex-husband.

Kody is now only married to Robyn, of course.

His other three spouses at last realized just how one-sided of a relationship they were in and walked out, leaving Kody to play the victim.

Kody Brown is likely saying something selfish in this scene. (TLC)

And to confess that he didn’t feel very much for any of them.

“I didn’t kick me out. Christine, Janelle and Meri all chose to have me leave the home,” Kody continued on this new installment.

“Now, I’m not playing the victim card, I’m just saying it’s just the way that it was.

“I wasn’t ever going to leave them, no matter how much I didn’t love them.”