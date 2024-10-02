Kid Rock Disses Tim McGraw Over ‘Wokeness’? The Rumor & The Truth

Kid Rock is no stranger to letting people know exactly how he feels – but dissing Tim McGraw?! Is this true?

Some fans were shocked to hear that Kid Rock allegedly dissed Tim McGraw and canceled a series of concert tour dates over politics.

Actually, the “All Summer Long” singer reportedly cited “wokeness,” as the reason to cancel.

While this may sound like the kind of headline that feels legit in 2024, we’re here to dive into the rumor and the truth behind these wild claims.

Tim McGraw performs onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Kid Rock vs Tim Graw: What’s The Story?

A recent meme went viral that claimed Kid Rock dissed Tim McGraw before they were reportedly supposed to begin a concert tour. The post came from the “America’s Last Line of Defense” Facebook page and it stirred fans in the comment section.

The meme featured a photo of the rap-rocker and Tim performing together, and included a caption that poked fun at the rapper’s anti-woke politics. “Kid Rock cancels six concert dates with Tim McGraw,” the caption reads.

The post also included a quote from Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, where he dissed the “Something Like That” singer. “I’m not getting booed for his wokeness,” the rapper reportedly said.

The “America’s Last Line of Defense” page also included a caption referring to Tim’s recent birthday message for his wife. “McGraw’s recent ‘bold political statement’ put him in the crosshairs of a boycott,” the caption read.

The “bold political statement” was seemingly Tim’s birthday post for his wife Faith Hill. The country superstar shared a cute photo of her, and he showed support for women’s rights.

Tim called his wife a “role model” for women to “believe in themselves and be in charge of their lives (every aspect of their lives).” He also called for people to fight to protect women’s rights.

“Let’s honor the women in our lives with respect and make sure that we fight for their rights right alongside them,” he concluded the birthday wish.

Did Kid Rock Diss Tim McGraw?

Despite shaking up Kid Rock and Tim McGraw fans, the post is actually not true. “America’s Last Line of Defense” is a satirical account. The account’s bio states that it is a “Satire/Parody” entertainment site.

The shared photo also had a watermark clearly stating that it was “satire.” Underneath that, it also said, “Nothing on this page is real.” The page often shares political memes and jokes.

Additionally, neither artists’ tour dates pages online listed concerts together, according to Snopes. The source of Kid Rock’s quote was also unable to be located.

Even though the page was marked as satire, some fans were fooled to believe that it was true. “Why can’t people just sing or act or do what they do and just leave politics out of it. I want to enjoy the experience,” one person wrote.

Some fans took sides, showing support for either Kid Rock or Tim for their political beliefs. Some others simply asked for performers to shy away from discussing politics.

Still, some people suspected that this wasn’t factual. “I find it hard to believe Tim McGraw would be doing concerts with Kid Rock. I suspect this is fake,” one follower commented.

Kid Rock performs on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party’s presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

What Are Kid Rock’s Political Beliefs?

Kid Rock has been very open about his right-wing values and his support for former President Donald Trump. The “Born Free” rocker has appeared with the presidential candidate multiple times.

Kid Rock has also spoken about his friendship with Trump in multiple interviews. He’s said that he regularly golfs with the ex-president, and Trump has asked for his opinion on pressing issues.

The “Batwitdaba” rocker claimed that Trump would occasionally ask him for opinions on international geopolitics. He claimed that The Apprentice host once asked for an opinion on a tweet telling people not to join ISIS, as well as his thoughts on North Korea.

To Kid Rock’s credit, he did remind Trump that he’s not really up on the current state of North Korea. “I’m like… What? I don’t think I’m qualified to answer this,” he said.

The “Picture” singer notably went on a transphobic campaign against Bud Light when Dylan Mulvaney appeared in one of their ads.

Shortly after Mulvaney appeared in the ad, Kid Rock posted a video where she shot at a bunch of cases of the beer. He seems to have moved on from his boycott, as he wore a Budweiser cap during a Fox News appearance in April.