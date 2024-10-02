Meet Akala: Angelia Jolie’s Rumored, Younger, Rapper Boyfriend!

As previously detailed, Angelina Jolie’s kids are actively trying to distance themselves from dad Brad Pitt by changing their last name.

Now, meanwhile, it appears as if Angelina Jolie is finally doing the same — in a romantic sense, that is.

Indeed, folks, Jolie might have a boyfriend!

Akala performs on stage as part of the Love Music Hate Racism Rally in Trafalgar Square on April 29, 2006 in London, England. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, the actress hosted a gathering in New York City in honor of her company Atelier Jolie.

Via photos shared to Instagram by the company itself, social media users noticed that rapper Akala was in attendance at this event… standing in the audience watching Jolie conduct an interview.

Why is this notable?

Because Jolie and Akala were also spotted leaving a hotel in Venice together last month.

Rapper Akala poses backstage in the awards room at the MOBO Awards 2006 at the Royal Albert Hall on September 20, 2006 in London. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

In November 2023, these same stars were seen leaving a restaurant in Milan, where Jolie was filming the upcoming biopic, Maria.

Six months earlier, the Academy Award winner and her rumored lover were seen again at the Calabash Literary Festival in Jamaica.

Neither Jolie nor Akala has commented on speculation over their status.

A source did previously tell TMZ, however, that the pair were only friends. You can make of that what you will.

Angelina Jolie attends the MARIA Spotlight Screening and Q&A at Alice Tully Hall on September 29, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Netflix)

Jolie, of course, split from Pitt way back in September 2016.

She has not publicly dated anyone in the eight years since, though.

Pitt, conversely, is in a pretty serious relationship with Ines de Ramon.

Heck, there’s even been chatter that Pitt and Ines de Ramon will have a baby together!

Angelina Jolie at Lincoln Center on September 29, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for FLC)

As for Akala?

His real name is Kingslee James McLean Daley and he is 40 years old.

A British rapper, journalist, author, activist and poet, Akala was voted the Best Hip Hop Act at the MOBO Awards and has been included on the annual Powerlist of the 100 most influential Black British people in the United Kingdom, most recently making the 2021 edition of this poll.

He reportedly has a girlfriend named Chanelle.

“They share the same passion when it comes to social and humanitarian causes,” a source told People Magazine in August of Jolie and Akala, adding this summer:

“They did several collabs over the years that focus on global issues like human rights. Angie speaks very highly of him.”