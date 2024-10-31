Justin Bieber Baby Photo: Unveiled, Oh So Very Precious!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

THIS JUST IN:

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber sure do know how to make adorable babies.

Just about two months after the couple welcomed their first child into the world, a son named Jack, Hailey has done ahead and shared the very first photo of the pair’s newborn.

With a slight catch, that is.

Justin Bieber takes part in the draft during 2024 NHL All-Star Thursday at Scotiabank Arena on February 1, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the 27-year old shared a new picture on Instagram of the VERY young man… as Hailey and Justin’s little boy sits is seen in a baby carrier, his two little feet peeking out.

Jack is rocking a a magenta onesie in snapshot, and on one foot has an “I Voted” sticker.

“Happy Halloween! Get out there and vote,” Hailey wrote over the image.

No, we can’t see Jack’s face. No, we probably won’t for a very long time. But he’s helping his parents send an important message with Election Day scheduled for November 5 and early voting underway in many states.

Yes, this is a photo of Justin Bieber’s baby… just in case you weren’t sure. (Instagram)

The singer revealed in a precious Instagram post in August that his wife had given birth to baby Jack.

“WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER,” the artist wrote alongside a black and white photo of the newborn’s tiny foot at the time.

For those wondering, Jack is his father’s middle name.

It’s also tradition within the Bieber family to give members the initials JB.

There’s Justin Bieber… and his dad Jeremy Bieber… and Justin’s half-sister Jazmyn Bieber… and then his half-brother, Jaxon Bieber, 14.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber watch Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Justin is fortunate to have a newborn at home and a loving wife; it’s been a rough few weeks for the star.

First, sources indicated that Bieber was disgusted to learn of Diddy’s arrest and all the sordid details that have come out behind the rapper’s alleged sex trafficking crimes.

Bieber was also among the many celebrities who were forced to mourn Liam Payne last week after his shocking death in Argentina.

On October 21, Justin Bieber took to his Instagram Story to repost a tribute video for Liam Payne.

The footage features fans placing flowers, photos, and balloons in the memory of the late One Direction singer.

Bieber added his own caption, using an off-white font to write: “Rest easy, Liam” along with a white heart emoji.

Justin Bieber performs with Daniel Caesar onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

After the Biebers welcomed their son, meanwhile, an insider told People Magazine that Bieber is “already a great dad,” adding this summer:

“The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for. The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant, was the best ever for Justin.

“He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them.”