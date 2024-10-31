Will Kate Middleton Go Trick or Treating with Her Royal Children for Halloween?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Will Kate Middleton go trick-or-treating with her three royal children?

There can be some touchiness when it comes to British royals celebrating Halloween.

Despite the holiday’s origins, modern trick-or-treating is sometimes perceived as very American.

But time, and traditions, change. Trick-or-treating could be exactly what the royal family, and Kate herself, need after what this year has been.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales speak with members of the Emergency Services during a visit to Southport Community Centre on October 10, 2024 in Southport, England. (Photo Credit: Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Would Kate Middleton take her kids trick or treating?

The public does not know everything about the royal family. Despite their function as publicly funded mascots for England and Wales, they do manage to keep some secrets. For a time, anyway.

However, one surprising piece of public knowledge is that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have all taken part in Halloween celebrations. The surprising part is that it includes trick-or-treating.

11-year-old George, 9-year-old Charlotte, and 6-year-old Louis are all at very appropriate ages to enjoy the best holiday of the year. And with the royal children on break from school, it’s fully expected that they’ll be knocking on doors and saying “trick or treat” with Kate Middleton by their sides.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte arrive at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, south west London, on day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

As we have previously reported, King Charles’ former butler, Grant Harrold, has been speaking fairly freely about the royal family. From Harry and Meghan’s activities to holiday celebrations, it seems that few topics are out of bounds.

“Halloween is a holiday that the younger royals quite enjoy,” Harrold recently told The NY Post.

“The older Royals don’t really mark Halloween,” he admitted. “So it’s not so much of an occasion for them.”

Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrives with Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Britain’s Prince George of Wales to Buckingham Palace before the King’s Birthday Parade “Trooping the Colour” in London on June 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Trick or treating will be a return to normal for Kate Middleton

“When it comes to trick-or-treating, we know Kate is keen to keep things as normal as possible for the children,” Harrold affirmed.

The former palace staffer continued: “And heading out trick-or-treating could very well be her wanting to keep up with tradition and ensuring the children don’t miss out.”

Harrold added: “Kate is all about family and spending quality time with her loved ones will be top of her priorities this holiday.”

Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Simply put, this has been a very weird year for the royal family. King Charles has cancer, and reports do not sound encouraging. Kate Middleton vanished from public life only to eventually reveal her own cancer diagnosis and ensuing health battle.

Kate has tiptoed her way back into public appearances, starting in June for Trooping the Colour.

Taking her royal children trick-or-treating can be a wonderful dose of normality for Kate Middleton and for the family. Even if it’s not a tradition that older royals really understand.