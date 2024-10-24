Kailyn Lowry Reveals REAL Reason She Quit ‘Teen Mom 2’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kailyn Lowry quitting Teen Mom 2 never sat right with some fans.

For many years, Kailyn Lowry’s personality, baby daddy drama, and series of questionable choices captivated Teen Mom 2 viewers.

So why did she walk away from the franchise that turned her biggest life setbacks into financial success?

Kail is opening up about her motives for quitting. Not for nothing, but she’s plotting a reality TV comeback.

Kailyn Lowry is pictured here on an episode of Teen Mom 2, courtesy of an installment that aired in 2022. (Photo Credit: MTV)

Why did Kailyn Lowry walk away from ‘Teen Mom 2’ in 2022?

Kailyn Lowry has kept busy. Even before quitting Teen Mom 2 a couple of years ago, she has been an active (and successful — an important distinction) podcaster. She also has a new partner and three new babies. (That we know of!)

Fans were already aware that Kailyn Lowry clashed with producers for Teen Mom 2 during the Season 11 finale. That, she later announced, marked the end of her time on the show.

However, there was much more to it. Kailyn Lowry recently spoke to Trisha Paytas on the latter’s Just Trish podcast. According to Kail, she’d been ready to jump ship for a while, but then-recent changes in her life gave her the push to walk away.

Kailyn Lowry appears in this screen capture from an episode of Teen Mom 2. (Image Credit: MTV)

These days, Kailyn Lowry is engaged to Elijah Scott. At the time, he was merely her boyfriend. Kailyn was also pregnant with Rio.

“Yeah, I left in 2022 when I got pregnant with my fifth son because I was like, I can’t, we’re not doing this,” Kailyn confessed on the podcast.

“It was like, we did not plan to get pregnant. It was the first time I slept with him,” she added. Many fans continue to be fascinated by the number of times that one person can feel surprised by her own pregnancies.

Kailyn Lowry didn’t want her choices on ‘Teen Mom 2’ anymore

“So also, that, and we had just developed a relationship,” Kailyn detailed about Elijah Scott. “So, I was like, this is just a lot for one person.

She and Elijah welcomed Rio in November of 2022. Kail did her level best to keep the pregnancy a secret. Then, about a year later, they welcomed twins Verse and Valley.

Yes, that brings her total of (known) children to seven, with four fathers of varying quality among them.

Kailyn Lowry smiles broadly here while on the set of a Teen Mom 2 reunion taping with her co-stars. (Image Credit: MTV)

With her own podcasts being “super successful” in 2022, Teen Mom 2 was no longer her primary source of income. With that in mind, she explained, she “couldn’t justify the stress that I was going through for Teen Mom.”

There was more to it than not wanting fans and cameras following her new relationship or yet another unplanned child. Producers wanted more of her drama than she was willing to share.

Kailyn Lowry felt that the Teen Mom 2 storylines about the good, the bad, and the ugly with her various baby daddies were “old and tired.” She suggested other topics, but producers really wanted the drama that viewers expected.

Kail cries during one of her final MTV appearances. (Image Credit: MTV)

Yes, she’s planning a reality TV comeback

While we won’t be seeing a Kailyn Lowry Teen Mom 2 comeback, she will return to reality TV — if she gets her way. Kail shared that she is currently “under contract somewhere else.”

Kailyn added: “If someone buys it. Somebody buy my show.”

Elijah is apparently not keen to appear on camera. Especially since he is not very expressive, which can lead people to decide for themselves what he must be feeling — or joke that she is holding him hostage. She’s probably not, though, right?