Kailyn Lowry Shares Rare Video Of All 7 Kids Together At Home: Watch

Kailyn Lowry kids all together for the first time? What a thrill!

Mom of seven Kailyn somehow found time to record a TikTok video on Monday, February 26.

We can’t help but express surprise over this accomplish because the former Teen Mom 2 star noted on this date that it marked one of the first times all SEVEN of her kids were under the same roof.

And, as you might expect, things were a tad bit hectic as a result.

Kailyn Lowry attends the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California. (GETTY)

WATCH: Kailyn Lowry’s Kids Home Together For The First Time

“How does it feel having all your siblings home?” Lowry asks son Lincoln, 10, while resting one of her newborns on her chest at one point.

“It’s a crazy house,” he responds.

“Do you think it’s crazy or do you feel like it’s what it’s supposed to be?” Lowry asks as a follow-up, seemingly getting quite profound with the very young man.

“I’m used to it now,” Lincoln says.

Kailyn’s Six Boys and First Baby Girl!

Back in November, of course, Lowry welcomed twins.

They represented the second and third children she shared with boyfriend Elijah Scott, along with her sixth and seventh children overall.

The newborn girl, named Valley, remained in the NICU for a number of weeks, however, after being born prematurely and suffering a number of complications as a result.

“I had never seen a baby in my life not wake up to eat or show signs of hunger. She would just sleep through feedings,” Lowry told listeners of her podcast in January.

“She never had any feeding cues and when I tried to feed her, she wouldn’t take a bottle.”

Kailyn Lowry is a mother of seven kids overall. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Thankfully, Valley and her brother, Vail, have made a full recovery, are doing very well at this point and are now at home along with the rest of Lowry’s kids.

As a refresher, Kailyn also shares son Rio, 15 months, with Scott.

Lowry is also mom to Creed, 3, and Lux, with ex Chris Lopez; son Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin; and son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera.

There are a lot of mouths to feed and not very much down time for, well, anybody at all.

Kailyn Lowry looks very unhappy in this screenshot from Teen Mom 2. (Image Credit: MTV)

How is Kailyn Doing These Days?

Via this new TikTok footage, Lowry says “I love it!” when the topic of having such a busy household comes up.

“I can’t wait until Lux and Creed are, like, really playing sports so you guys can have so much fun,” Lowry tells her 10-year old about how exciting things will be in the near future with six boys at home.

The video later switches to Lowry questioning her six-year old son, Lux.

“How does it feel to have all these siblings at home?” she asks him.

“Good,” he responds.

“Do you love it?” Lowry asks, to which he replies, “Yeah.”

Kail cries during one of her final MTV appearances. (MTV)

A few weeks ago, Lowry admitted that having seven kids is a lot to handle.

“I’m a mom of seven, of course I’m gonna sit in my car to have a moment of sanity,” Lowry began in a different TikTok video at the time.

“I’m a mom of seven, of course people are gonna say, ‘Kail, how the f—k do you do this?’ I’m a mom of seven, of course I’m expected to be in five places at once.”

She concluded in this mini rant:

“I’m a mom of seven, I never would have planned this for myself, but it happened and I literally would not have it any other f—king way.”

“Because I love being a mom of seven.”