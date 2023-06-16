Chris Lopez: Kailyn Lowry Is Hiding a Secret Baby! She’s a Mother of Five!

For several months now, Teen Mom fans have remained steadfast in their belief that Kailyn Lowry welcomed a fifth child in November of 2022.

The theory sounds absurd, but there might actually be some truth the rumor that Kail is concealing a secret baby.

For starters, she has yet to explicitly deny that she’s a mother of five — which is more than a little odd.

On top of that, there’s one person who has insider knowledge of Kail’s life who has repeatedly insisted that the rumors are true, and she is indeed a mother of five.

Kailyn Lowry attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

We’re talking about Chris Lopez, who is the father of Lowry’s third and fourth kids.

Until recently, we would’ve just said “her two youngest,” but Kail’s fifth child was allegedly fathered by her current boyfriend, Elijah Scott.

Anyway, Chris took to Instagram Live this week to complain that Kail changed his son Lux’s last name, making the boy a Lowry, instead of a Lopez.

Chris Lopez poses with Lux, his son by Kailyn Lowry. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Lux is very aware now. I ain’t gonna lie, Lux’s last name makes me cringe,” Chris said, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

“It’s like a f–king shot to the heart when he says his last name. He’s the only one [of my kids] that doesn’t have my last name. So he be like, ‘Dad are you changing my last name?’” Lopez continued, adding:

“I definitely have plans to change it. Because he was born a Lopez. Originally he was born [with the last name] Lopez. We all know the truth; [Kail changed it] out of spite. [Kail] changed the name. That’s life.”

Chris Lopez has a new podcast. And yes, he spends the bulk of his time throwing shade at Kailyn Lowry. Here he is with two of his sons in 2020. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

But the really interesting part of Chris’ rant came when he noted that Kail hasn’t changed the last names of any of her other kids — including “the new one.”

“My kids are the only ones that have that s–t [Lowry],” he said.

“Not even the new one, and not even the old ones [Lincoln and Isaac].”

Kailyn Lowry has FOUR kids … we think. She’s posing with them all in this sweet family photo. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Yes, it’s not the first time that Chris has claimed Kail has a fifth kid, and it almost certainly won’t be the last.

She’s basically his favorite topic.

From there, Chris continued to insist that he’s totally not bothered by the name change.

Chris Lopez is a father of three. He has two sons with Kailyn Lowry and a third with someone else. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“I’ve learned to accept and move on from it. Does it sting a little bit? Of course. But I’ve got two other kids that have my last name,” he said, before once again contradicting himself:

“They’re always Lopezes to me. No matter what,” Chris added.

“Changing a person’s name out of spite is not a minor thing. That’s crucial; that’s major!”

Kail gets emotional on an episode of Teen Mom 2. (Photo Credit: MTV)

As for Kail, she has yet to comment on Chris’ latest tirade.

She has said in the past that she doesn’t feel Lopez deserves to pass his name on to his sons.

But she’s still keeping mum on those secret baby rumors — and as far as we can tell, Kail has no intention of breaking her silence anytime soon!