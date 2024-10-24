The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14: Trailer, Photos, Spoilers Galore!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Beverly Hills is the place where marriages come to die.

So says Sutton Stracke on the first trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14, which Bravo dropped on Thursday and which could be directed at herself…

… or Erika Girardi. Or Garcelle Beauvais. Or even new Friend of the cast, Jennifer Tilly.

Say hello to the women on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14. (Bravo)

Kyle Richards appears to be the star in the most trouble this fall, however, as Garcelle Beauvais emphasizes at one point:

“I am not going to bow down at the altar of Kyle Richards. We don’t need you to make this group exist.”

Elsewhere, tensions between Kyle and former close pal Dorit Kemsley are even worse after their falling out during the season 13 reunion.

“What more do you f-cking want from me?!” Kyle yells at her at one point, prompting Kemsley to reply:

“I want you to stop f-cking raising your voice at me! Listen!”

Kyle Richards attends Us Weekly And Pluto TV’s: Reality TV Stars Of The Year at The Highlight Room on October 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

The official preview also gives us a look of an emotional Richards going off on her costars for their behavior.

“Look at all of us and our age and what we’re doing,” she says through tears. “Everybody, honestly, should be ashamed of themselves, seriously.”

As we know, Kyle went through a very public split from husband Mauricio Umansky recently, which only adds to her anxiety.

“I’m done with this sh-t!” she screams at her colleagues in the trailer before leaving in a SUV. “I’m done, I’m not doing this anymore!”

Dorit Kemsley poses here for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. (Bravo)

As for the other women? Bravo has provided the official bios, teasers and spoilers below…

Dorit Kemsley opens up to the women about her marriage to PK, sharing that their struggles run deeper than she’s admitted to in the past. As they navigate a separation, Dorit faces a rollercoaster of emotions while trying to shield their children from the fallout.

Discovering her voice, she’s not afraid to speak up for what she wants out of her relationships.

Garcelle Beauvais poses here on behalf of Bravo. (Bravo)

Garcelle Beauvais is busier than ever building her legacy.

On top of executive producing and starring in new projects, she’s guiding her son Jaid through the first steps of his modeling career.

Thriving professionally, Garcelle is ready to start the next chapter in her personal life and seeks to mend past rifts in her relationship with her son Oliver.

Kyle Richards steps into an uncharted phase of life, grappling with the reality of her separation from her husband, Mauricio.

With their daughter Alexia also out of the house, Kyle’s once bustling home is no longer what it used to be, leaving her to adjust to her new normal.

Sutton Stracke will star on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14. (Bravo)

Sutton Stracke is forging her own path while healing old wounds.

With a new sustainable capsule collection and fashion show in the works, this Southern socialite is thriving in her professional life.

Trying to show her mother that she can stand on her own, Sutton may finally get the approval she has always longed for.

Bozoma Saint John is a new addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. (Bravo)

Coming off a 20-year run as a marketing executive, newcomer Bozoma Saint John is making big moves in her family life.

In the midst of raising her 15-year-old daughter, Lael, and building her relationship with boyfriend Keely, she’s focused on expanding her family.

Smart, successful, and self-made, Bozoma is unafraid to speak her mind. While she and Dorit become fast friends, some of the other women quickly question her allegiance.

No stranger to the glamor of Beverly Hills, Oscar-nominated actress Jennifer Tilly is brought into the fold by close friend Sutton. Always larger than life, she brings a much-needed levity to the friend group.

Erika Jayne poses here for a Bravo promotional photo. (bravo)

It’s out with the old and in with the new as Erika Jayne sheds her old life by getting rid of the furniture she’s held onto from her marriage.

Though her legal issues aren’t completely gone, she can finally breathe and move forward.

Just as things are looking up, Erika finds herself playing middleman between friends Kyle and Dorit, forcing her to navigate rocky terrain.

Resident socialite and 90210 icon Kathy Hilton returns as a grounding presence for the ladies amid all the changes. She’s a source of support for her sister Kyle and becomes a trusted confidant for Dorit.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 4 premieres Tuesday, November 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.