Martha Stewart Shocker: I Cheated on My Husband!

Martha Stewart may be an expert on home decor and other domestic items.

But the veteran celebrity confesses in an upcoming Netflix documentary:

Her own home life hasn’t exactly been filled with domestic bliss over the years.

Martha Stewart attends the Sesame Workshop 2024 Benefit Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 29, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

In the trailer for her upcoming documentary Martha –which drops on the aforementioned streaming service on October 30 — the lifestyle guru says for the first time in public that she cheated on her ex-husband Andy Stewart early on in their romance.

“Young women, listen to my advice,” Martha advises in the preview. “If you’re married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of sh-t.”

Wait a minute, a producer interjects. Didn’t you once have an affair?!?

“Yeah, but I don’t think Andy ever knew about that,” Stewart says.

He clearly knows now, however.

Martha Stewart speaks here to the Netflix camera crew. (Netflix)

Martha and Andrew exchanged vows way back in 1961.

They welcomed their only child, daughter Alexis Stewart, four years late and the former spouses separated in 1987, finalizing their divorce in 1990.

Andrew went on to marry Martha’s former assistant Robyn Fairclough, who was 21 years younger than him, in 1993. The two have since divorced and he is now the husband of Shyla Nelson, the president and CEO of Fieldstone Publishing.

There’s a lot to keep track of there, we know.

Martha Stewart attends the Kentucky Derby 150 at Churchill Downs on May 4, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)

Elsewhere in the same trailer, Martha wonders which is more important in life, “A marriage? Or a career?”

She never really gives an answer to this question, though.

Following her split from Andy, Martha briefly dated Anthony Hopkins… although she told Ellen DeGeneres in 202 that she had to break up with him with the Oscar-winner after seeing Silence of Lambs — and being unable to get his portrayal of cannibal Hannibal Lecter out of her head.

“If I analyze my life, I think the work has taken precedence over the romance,” Stewart told E! News last year, prior to rumor that she might be named The Golden Bachelorette.

“I have a hard time making room for both and it’s not the highest priority that I have a boyfriend, but it would be nice!”

Martha Stewart attends iHeartRadio z100’s Jingle Ball 2023 at Madison Square Garden on December 8, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Back in 2020, meanwhile, Stewart delved a little bit into her divorce via an interview with People Magazine.

“Getting divorced was a terrible thing for me because we were the first to divorce in my family,” she told the publication at the time.

“And that we haven’t spoken since the divorce is even more painful.”