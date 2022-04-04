Derick Dillard Is FINALLY a Lawyer!

Move over, Kim Kardashian!

There's another reality-star-turned lawyer in the house, and this one actually went to school for it!

Yes, Derick Dillard started attending law school almost four years ago, and now, Jill Duggar's controversial husband is finally licensed to argue cases in the state of Arkansas.

According to a new report from The Ashley's Reality Roundup, Derick's name was listed in a press release from the Supreme Court of Arkansas’ Office of Professional Programs among the applicants who haven “successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE).”

That's great news for Jill -- finally! A member of the Duggar clan with a real job! -- but not such great news for her father, Jim Bob Duggar.

As you probably know, Jill cut ties with her parents back in 2019, largely as a result of the feud between Jim Bob and Derick.

The couple publicly alleged that Jim Bob had stolen millions from his own children by pocketing their TLC earnings.

Derick started law school just a few months prior, and it seems that one of his main goals in doing so was to take on Jim Bob in court.

“We look forward to seeing how God will continue to direct our family in this new chapter of life,” the Dillards wrote on their personal website after Derick was accepted to the program of his choice.

Derick graduated in May of last year, and once again, Jill shared her pride on the Dillards' site.

“Although law school wasn’t easy, Derick enjoyed it overall and had many great experiences! While in school, he enjoyed working in several different areas of public service law at both the state and federal levels, including prosecution, defense and judicial work!" she explained.

“He was grateful to receive a scholarship through the ‘Public Service Fellowship’ which allowed him to gain great experience as a ‘Public Service Fellow,’" Jill continued.

"He was also honored to be part of a small group of students selected for the Arkansas Public Service Academy, and he even received a ‘ProBono & Community Engagement’ award at graduation that recognized his many extra hours volunteering in public service outside of work and class!”

It remains to be seen what branch of law Derick will settling into now that he's fully licensed, but the man has experience in quite a few different fields.

Like a true Arkansan, Derick worked for Wal-Mart when he and Jill met.

He was an accountant for the mega-store chain, but he quit soon after he married Jill, and together, the two of them toured South America performing missionary work (read: attempting to convert locals to their unique branch of Christianity).

Shortly thereafter, Derick enrolled in missionary school.

He and Jill created quite a stir when they asked fans for money to cover Derick's tuition.

At the time, the public was under the impression that the Dillards were earning a handsome salary from TLC, but the couple insists that that was never the case.

After Derick got fired from the network for making transphobic comments about fellow TLC starJazz Jennings, he alleged that he and Jill had been working for free for years.

He also implied that he would eventually see his former bosses in court.

“@TLC has issues,” Derick tweeted in 2019..

“They begged us not to [quit] filming, but then didn’t want to talk directly with us about why," he continued.

"If money is all they care about, then it’s going to catch-up with them–you must care about ppl. All I’ve got to say is, they better lawyer-up, b/c a storm is inevitable.”

Now that he's a lawyer, will Derick be filing suit against his many enemies?

We don't know, but Jim Bob is probably feeling at least slightly concerned!