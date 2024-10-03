John Amos’ Kids & Their Family Feud Over Father’s Legacy, Explained

John Amos’s two kids were at odds towards the end of their father’s life and their family feud seems to be poised to carry on after his death.

The iconic actor, known for his work in projects such as West Wing, Good Times, and Roots, passed away in late August 2024. The news of his passing, along with the cause of his death, was announced by his son over a month later.

It was news that shocked the world, including his sister, who only learned of her father’s death through the media.

So, what exactly is the issue between John Amos’ children? Why are they at war? And why is their father’s passing doing more to push them apart then together?

John Amos attends the Legal Defense Fund Annual Gala to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Brown V. Board of Education. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for NAACP Legal Defense Fund)

Meet John Amos’ Kids: Shannon and K.C.

John Amos, who died on Aug. 21, 2024, played America’s dad in his role as James Evans Sr. on Good Times.

In real life, he was the father of two children: Shannon and K.C. Amos.

He welcomed both of his children with his ex-wife, Noel Mickelson; first Shannon was born in 1966, then K.C. IN 1970.

Shannon has worked in the entertainment business for nearly 20 years. She produced shows like Yo! MTV Raps and America’s Most Wanted. She also handled marketing for I Am Legend and Blood Diamond.

After welcoming her daughter in 1991, she shifted gears and started a new career, launching a travel wellness company, Sumanah.

John’s son Kelly Christopher, or K.C. as everyone calls him, also followed in his father’s footsteps to Hollywood. He’s worked on a variety of projects by directing and producing. He was even nominated for a Grammy for his work on James McMurtry’s “Where You Hide the Body” music video.

john Amos with his daughter Shannon (right) alongside Barry Shabaka Henley and Greta (left) attend “Cure Autism Now’s” 3rd annual “Acts of Love” fundraising event at The Coronet Theatre North Cienga Blvd West Hollywood on November 8 2004 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Dan Tuffs/Getty Images)

The Family Feud: How It Began

“All families go through trials and tribulations of some sort … We are still family … that’s the bottom line.”

That’s what John Amos told People Magazine following a messy, public feud between his children. In the summer of 2023, the siblings appeared to be in an all out war over the care of their father.

In June 2023, Shannon accused “an unnamed caregiver” of “elder abuse”. She even started a GoFundMe in his name after receiving what she called a “distressing” call from her dad.

Her claims led to an investigation by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, and the arrest of her brother, who allegedly made threats against his sister’s life after her allegations.

Nothing came of the investigation and John came out publicly to assure his fans he was ok. He also refused to chastise his daughter for her claims.

“That is my daughter, my first child. I love her,” he explained.

“We just have … what might be best described [as] an acrimonious relationship, but everything heals in time, and the love is still there.”

John Amos’ Daughter Claims Elder Abuse Again

A year later, Shannon tried again to have the police investigate claims of elder abuse.

She once again insisted that her brother wasn’t providing the appropriate care for their 84-year-old father amid his health issues.

The Los Angeles Police Department launched an investigation, but within a month, the case was closed due to lack of evidence.

Shannon released a statement on Monday, April 8, expressing disappointment in the LAPD’s decision.

“While I acknowledge the efforts of the LAPD on my father’s case, I am disappointed with their conclusion since no one from my family has seen or spoken to my father since July 2023, when K.C. Amos, Eugene Brummet, and Belinda Foster removed him from a medical facility against doctors’ orders,” she said in a statement to People.

“We continue to receive outreach from care providers, medical professionals, and others with evidence that raises concerns over his well-being and whether he is receiving the care his health requires.”

John Amos arrives at the 2005 DVD Exclusive Awards at the Annenberg Building at the California Science Center on February 8, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

The Battle Continues After John Amos’ Death

John Amos’ death from natural causes was announced by his son on Oct. 1, despite his father having passed away on August 21.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned,” he said in a statement.

“He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold… and he was loved the world over.”

Shortly after her father’s death was announced, Shannon shared her tribute on Instagram – and her confession that she heard the news like everyone else: through the media.

“I am without words,” she began.”We are devastated and left with many questions about how this happened 45 days ago, learning about it through the media like so many of you.”

“This should be a time of honoring and celebrating his life, yet we are struggling to navigate the wave of emotions and uncertainties surrounding his passing,” she added.

“Still, there is some semblance of peace in knowing my father is finally free.”

What’s Next For John Amos’ Kids?

In November 2023, Shannon sat down with The Hollywood Reporter for an in depth interview, discussing her concern over her father’s well being.

She didn’t pull punches, claiming point blank that her younger brother was guilty of elder abuse, impersonating his father in communications, using his finances and disregarding his medical needs

As both police investigations have turned up little evidence, K.C. confidently responded by fiercely denying the claims and announcing he has been developing a documentary about his father titled America’s Dad.

Perhaps this documentary will answer a lot of the questions fans still have about this family feud.

Moreover, maybe it will finally put the feud to rest and let everyone find some peace.