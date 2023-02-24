Joe Exotic: Refusing Cancer Treatment, Planning to Die In Prison, Sources Say

Joseph Maldonado-Passage –better known as Joe Exotic — first gained fame back in 2020 as the controversial star of Netflix’s wildly popular Tiger King docuseries.

And if you’re one of the tens of millions who tuned in, then we probably don’t need to tell you that the former zookeeper’s story did not have a happy ending.

Exotic is currently in federal prison, serving an 22-year sentence on murder for hire charges.

And it looks as though he’s now given up any remaining hope of one day regaining his freedom.

Joe Exotic from the Netflix Docuseries, “Tiger King” poses with one of his tigers. The show chronicles his downfall and his 22-year federal prison sentence for his murder-for-hire scheme on Carole Baskin in 2017 and for multiple violations of wildlife laws. (Photo via Instagram)

Exotic is battling cancer, and according to a new report from TMZ, the situation is dire.

The cancer has spread from Joe’s prostate to his bladder, and insiders say he’s refused treatment and accepted the fact that he’ll die behind bars.

“I want to stay here and just let it take its course,” Exotic wrote in a letter obtained by the outlet.

The saga of Joe Exotic has captivated a quarantined nation. (Photo via Instagram)

From the moment of his arrest, Exotic has maintained that he is not guilty of hiring a hitman to murder his professional rival and Tiger King co-star, Carole Baskin.

And while he won’t seek treatment for his present illness, he says he is not giving up his fight for justice.

“The world has to know just how corrupt our justice system is,” Exotic wrote in his letter.

Joe Exotic will likely remain in prison for the next couple of decades. But he’s still finding ways to stir up controversy on the inside.

“If I have to be the one to die innocent in here fighting for the truth maybe people around the world will finally speak up for the truth for once.”

Exotic previously signed a do-not -resuscitate form and willed his entire estate to his new fiancé, Seth Posey, whom he met online via a prison penpal program.

Joe reportedly received the grim prognosis from his urologist on Wednesday and decided immediately not to seek treatment.

Joe Exotic received some bad news about his health this week. (Photo via Instagram)

In the letter obtained by TMZ, he concluded on a grim note, explaining that he expects to die soon and hopes only to meet his fiancé face-to-face before the end comes.

“I could care less about dying, my birthday is coming up soon and all I want is to see Seth,” Exotic wrote.

As TMZ notes, Joe will turn 60 next month, and he still has nearly 20 years remaining on his sentence.

Tiger King star Joe Exotic poses with his fourth husband, Dillon Passage, who is wearing a wondrously colorful shirt. (Photo via Instagram)

So there was always a chance that he might not have lived long enough to be paroled.

But now, it seems he’s given up on that possibility entirely.