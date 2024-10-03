Ron Hale, Beloved Soap Opera Star, Dead at 78

We’ve learned some very sad news from the world of daytime dramas:

Ron Hale — who portrayed Roger Coleridge on ABC’s Ryan’s Hope for the duration of its run, as well as the dad of mobster Sonny Corinthos on General Hospital — passed away back on August 27, according to an obituary.

He was 78 years old.

(Adam Larkey /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty)

No cause of death has been announced.

“The entire General Hospital Family is saddened to hear of Ron Hale’s passing,” reads a statement on the official General Hospital Twitter account.

“We would like to extend our condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time. He was an incredible actor and an unforgettable colleague. May he rest in peace.”

Television viewers became familiar with Hale as Dr. Roger Coleridge on Ryan’s Hope from 1975 to 1989.

From there, the actor starred on General Hospital from 1995 to 2010; along with this show’s spin-off series, Port Charles, from 1997 until 2000.

Ron Hale on the series Ryan’s Hope. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty)

Hale earned Daytime Emmy Award nominations for outstanding supporting actor in a daytime drama series for Ryan’s Hope in 1979 and 1980.

The late star also played Watergate burglar Frank Sturgis in the 1976 film All The President’s Men and a bailiff in the 1994 courtroom drama Trial by Jury.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we’ve lost another great one. My dear friend Ron Hale has passed away. Ron was an amazing talent and an even better friend. I will miss you,” Days of Our Lives alum Billy Warlock wrote October 2 on Twitter.

Based on Hale’s obituary, the Grand Rapids, Michigan native attended Furman University. Before transition into a beloved soap opera star, he appeared in plays at the Trustus Theatre in Columbia, South Carolina.

The actor is survived by his nieces and nephews, Lori Brown (Janet Brabham), Max Brabham, Erin Wilson (Laurens) and Marc Brown (Betsy).

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Ron Hale.

May he rest in peace.