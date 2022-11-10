Trump Family "Flipping Out" as Rare November Hurricane Threatens Tiffany's Wedding

These are tumultuous times in the Trump family.

No, we’re not talking about the January 6 investigation, or the documents that were seized during the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, or the New York DA’s probe into the family’s business practices …

Hell, we’re not even talking about the New York Post‘s declaration that Ron DeSantis is the young, sexy future of the Republican party, a headline that basically drove a wooden stake into the heart of Trumpism.

No, we’re talking about Hurricane Nicole and the impact that it might have on Tiffany Trump’s wedding.

Tiffany Trump is the Donald’s youngest daughter. (Photo via Instagram)

Now, you might be saying to yourself, “Tiffany Trump is getting married?”

You might even be saying, “Wait, there’s a Tiffany Trump?!”

The answer to both of those questions is yes:

Tiffany Trump is all set to marry longtime fiancé Michael Boulos. (Photo via Instagram)

The George Harrison of Donald’s offspring is preparing to tie the knot with Michael Boulos, who you probably won’t be shocked to learn is just Some Guy who inherited a bunch of money.

Tiffany and Michael announced their engagement way back in January of 2021 (an eventful month for her family), so this wedding has been a long time in the making.

But now, the festivities are being compromised by the one thing her father can’t control (other than his emotions, his businesses, his sexual impulses, his endless cravings for Big Macs, etc.) — the weather.

Tiff and Michael announced their engagement with pics taken at the White House. (Photo via Instagram)

Yes, as you’ve likely heard by now, Hurricane Nicole is barreling down on southern Florida, and Palm Beach — home to 45’s infamous Mar-a-Lago resort — is directly in the path of the storm.

“They’ve sent staff home,” a source close to the situation tells Page Six.

“Tiffany is still there. Some guests came in for the week, and they had all these things planned. It was going to be a whole over-the-top thing,” the insider adds.

Hurricane Nicole is threatening Tiffany and Michael’s wedding. (Photo via Instagram)

“They had to cancel events today and canceled a golf outing for tomorrow. Everyone is stuck inside.”

The report goes on to say that Tiff is not taking this little disruption well:

“Friday is supposed to be a welcome dinner and they aren’t sure it’s going to happen … Tiffany is flipping out.”

A rare photo of Tiffany’s and Donald. (Photo via Instagram)

According to Newsweek “the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone of uncertainty.”

The report added that “forecasters aren’t anticipating the storm to strike Mar-a-Lago,” but “are expecting at least some wind and rain from the storm for the location.”

In other words, the Trumps and the good people of Palm Beach will probably be fine — but conditions are not ideal for a golf-themed wedding weekend.

Tiff hanging out poolside. There are perks to being the Donald’s daughter. Billions of dollars can make up for lots of questionable parenting. (Photo via Instagram)

We can understand why Tiffany is upset, but hopefully she realizes that the weather is nobody’s fault.

After all, it’s not like this exceedingly rare November hurricane is almost certainly the result of climate change, which is almost certainly the result of decades of bad policies from cutthroat hyper-capitalist leaders who see politics as a means to further enrich themselves and who couldn’t care less about future generations.

Fortunately, Tiffany doesn’t have anyone like that in her life.





