Eric Trump Slams 'Unpopular' Meghan Markle & 'Black Sheep' Prince Harry

Eric Trump is once again sharing his thoughts on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

And it seems that Donald’s second son is still not a fan of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Back in August, Eric commented on the controversy surrounding Harry’s visa.

Eric Trump, son of former U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(Conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation had sued to have Harry deported after he admitted to past drug use in his memoir.)

Now, he’s speaking out about the Sussexes once again. And as you might’ve guessed, his views on the couple are still less than favorable.

Eric Trump Blasts Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smile during their visit to Canada House in thanks for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada, on January 7, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In a new interview with the Daily Mail, Eric described Meghan as “one black sheep who doesn’t exactly know where he is, led by a wife that is pretty unpopular.”

“Truthfully, I don’t give a damn about Prince Harry, and I don’t think this country does either,” Eric said (via Newsweek).

“My father loved the Queen, and I think the monarchy is an incredibly beautiful thing.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after the National Service of Thanksgiving to Celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

From there, Eric heaped praise upon other members of the royal family, including Kate Middleton and Prince William.

“Kate, I think she conducts herself so incredibly well and has been such a rock in the next generation of the family,” he said.

“And William, obviously I don’t really think has made a misstep. And yet, you look at this one black sheep [Harry] who doesn’t exactly know where he is, led by a wife who’s pretty unpopular, both here and over where you are.”

Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, pre-records his address to the Republican National Convention at the Mellon Auditorium on August 25, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Eric Praises the Royal Family

“I can tell you that our father and our entire family has tremendous respect for the monarchy,” he continued.

Eric went on to claim that the late Queen Elizabeth II welcomed Donald Trump “with open arms” during his presidency. And he noted that Americans remain fond of the British monarchy under King Charles.

“It’s actually sad. Because I do think one of the greatest… one of the most beautiful things in the U.K. is actually the monarchy and what it stands for and what it symbolizes, and this family. Its gorgeous,” Eric said.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the United Nations Headquarters on July 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

“And by the way, the United States loves it. Every single time there’s a royal event, the positive weddings, etc., or in terms of maybe somebody passing, it’s covered on every station,” he continued.

“Then you have the saga of people who have just gone off the deep end. It’s sad to watch but I think people can differentiate the two sides.”

Harry and Meghan have not responded to Eric’s latest jabs, and they probably never will.

But you can be certain that the Trump family will continue talking about Harry and Meghan.