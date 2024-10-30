Eric Trump Slams 'Unpopular' Meghan Markle & 'Black Sheep' Prince Harry

Eric Trump is once again sharing his thoughts on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
And it seems that Donald’s second son is still not a fan of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Back in August, Eric commented on the controversy surrounding Harry’s visa.
(Conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation had sued to have Harry deported after he admitted to past drug use in his memoir.)
Now, he’s speaking out about the Sussexes once again. And as you might’ve guessed, his views on the couple are still less than favorable.
Eric Trump Blasts Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
In a new interview with the Daily Mail, Eric described Meghan as “one black sheep who doesn’t exactly know where he is, led by a wife that is pretty unpopular.”
“Truthfully, I don’t give a damn about Prince Harry, and I don’t think this country does either,” Eric said (via Newsweek).
“My father loved the Queen, and I think the monarchy is an incredibly beautiful thing.”
From there, Eric heaped praise upon other members of the royal family, including Kate Middleton and Prince William.
“Kate, I think she conducts herself so incredibly well and has been such a rock in the next generation of the family,” he said.
“And William, obviously I don’t really think has made a misstep. And yet, you look at this one black sheep [Harry] who doesn’t exactly know where he is, led by a wife who’s pretty unpopular, both here and over where you are.”
Eric Praises the Royal Family
“I can tell you that our father and our entire family has tremendous respect for the monarchy,” he continued.
Eric went on to claim that the late Queen Elizabeth II welcomed Donald Trump “with open arms” during his presidency. And he noted that Americans remain fond of the British monarchy under King Charles.
“It’s actually sad. Because I do think one of the greatest… one of the most beautiful things in the U.K. is actually the monarchy and what it stands for and what it symbolizes, and this family. Its gorgeous,” Eric said.
“And by the way, the United States loves it. Every single time there’s a royal event, the positive weddings, etc., or in terms of maybe somebody passing, it’s covered on every station,” he continued.
“Then you have the saga of people who have just gone off the deep end. It’s sad to watch but I think people can differentiate the two sides.”
Harry and Meghan have not responded to Eric’s latest jabs, and they probably never will.
But you can be certain that the Trump family will continue talking about Harry and Meghan.