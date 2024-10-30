Ken Jennings Apologizes After Sexist ‘Jeopardy’ Question, Yikes!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When Ken Jennings apologizes for a painfully gross Jeopardy question, you know that someone’s going to have to explain what happened.

Sometimes, Jeopardy can be weirdly insensitive in an effort to be topical.

Other times, it’s a little harder to understand how the cultural touchstone game show could so widely miss the mark.

This time, Jeopardy‘s question was sexist. It also sounded as if it were about a contestant. Thankfully, Ken Jennings offered a swift apology.

Why did Ken Jennings apologize to a ‘Jeopardy’ contestant?

During the Monday, October 28 episode of Jeopardy, contestants participated in the category of “Complete the Rhyming Phrase.”

The first part of the phrase was: “Men seldom make passes at …” Though there are several (worse) ways to complete the rhyme, the correct answer was “girls who wear glasses.”

The quote is actually by poet and satirist Dorothy Parker, dating back to a century ago. However, the rhyme became a cultural adage beyond Parker’s intended meaning and context. It is a sexist (and, lest we forget, ableist) rhyme and has been used as such for most of its history.

The question was enough to make people cringe. However, it became more awkward in light of contestant Heather Ryan, a health program director from New York, was a woman — who was very much wearing glasses.

Ken Jennings immediately labeled the question “a little problematic.” He then added an apology, saying: “Sorry, Heather.”

Fellow contestant Will Wallace added his own “very” for emphasis. And not inaccurately.

After that ‘Jeopardy’ gaffe, did Heather Ryan at least win?

Though Heather Ryan received the apology from Ken Jennings (who certainly did not pick the question), she did not end up winning.

She came in second.

In fact, as you may have seen for yourself on the episode or on social media, she came in second by a mere $1 difference.

Truth be told, the apology was appropriate and proportional. The quote is a memorable part of culture. And numerous people watching at home, who might have completed the rhyme to refer to posteriors great and small, would have gotten the question wrong.

It’s not every day that Ken Jennings apologizes for a blunder like this. But they do happen. Sometimes, people picking questions get caught up in gauging the academic challenges and forget about basic decency.

Just for the record, untold millions of women with glasses are the targets of uninvited flirting by men. Some enjoy it. Many would like for it to stop, and might wish for the rhyme to be a bit more accurate.

Is Ken Jennings doing a good job as host?

Following the tragic passing of Alex Trebek in 2020, Jeopardy rotating various guest hosts. There were some major missteps — the worst being a controversial producer who briefly thought to fill the role himself.

From inspired options like LeVar Burton and Ken Jennings to more polarizing choices like Mayim Bialik and Aaron Rodgers, Jeopardy explored a lot of options.

Ultimately, Ken Jennings was a sensible choice for the role. A champion under Trebek, he has stepped up to host the game show. Winning over an audience like this is never easy.