Drake Hogestyn Cause of Death: Soap Opera Star Passes Away at 70

Very sad news this weekend out of the entertainment industry:

Drake Hogestyn, a legendary actor who will forever be best known for having played the character of John Black on Days of Our Lives for nearly four decades, has passed away.

He was 70 years old.

Drake Hogestyn attends the Days Of Our Lives’ 50th Anniversary Celebration at Hollywood Palladium on November 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Days Of Our Lives)

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn,” reads a statement from the Hogestyn family, which was posted to the Days of Our Lives Instagram account.

“He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination.

“After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones.”

The message continued:

“He was the most amazing husband, father, papa and actor. He loved performing for the ‘Days’ audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business. We love him and we will miss him all the Days of our Lives.”

An Indiana native, Hogestyn was actually signed by the New York Yankees and was playing for one of their minor league teams until he was injured in 1977.

He then turned to actor.

Hogestyn’s first major role was on CBS series Seven Brides for Seven Brothers and he initially joined Days of Our Lives in 1986 as a mysterious character known as “The Pawn,” prior to taking on Black, a role he played for 38 years.

Back in 2005, Hogestyn and Deidre Hall (who portrayed Marlena Evans) won a Soap Opera Digest Award for Favorite Couple.

Deidre Hall and Drake Hogestyn attend The 41st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 22, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NATAS)

“This is a very difficult one for all of us,” Days of Our Lives executive producer Ken Corday said in a statement to People Magazine.

“Hogey was the ultimate team player and there are not sufficient words to express how deeply he will be missed. His impact on our show, personally and professionally, was profound and will forever remain unmatched.”

In the wake of this death, many of Hogestyn’s colleagues also paid tribute to the star.

“Drake was an incredible man,” Alison Sweeney wrote online.

“He was funny, generous and thoughtful. He cared about every single scene, every person. He loved Days, the fans, and shared that passion with everyone on set.

“My heart breaks for his family, they meant everything to him. He was such a huge part of my life at Days. I will miss him terribly and treasure every story, every joke & every hug.”

Added actress Kristian Alfonso:

“I’ll always remember you as a Loving, Loving father, husband and Dear friend but mostly an incredible, passionate human being, generous and immensely kind, Always ……

“Thank youuuu for the love you gave us all everyday Drake on set and off you were always our hero.”

Christopher Sean, who played John’s illegitimate son Paul Narita, penned a moving tribute on Twitter alongside a photo from the show of John and Paul embracing:

I will always love you,” he said. “You were more than just my tv father, in my eyes you were my dad. Thank you for everything you taught me and the love you gave me. The world lost a true Hero. Miss and love you so much Drake. Rest in Peace Dad.

Hogestyn leaves behind his wife of 37 years, along with four children — daughters Whitney, Alexandra and Rachael, and son, Ben — and have seven grandchildren.

May Drake Hogestyn rest in peace.