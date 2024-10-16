Demi Lovato’s Ex, Guilherme ‘Bomba’ Vasconcelos, Dead at 38: What Happened?!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Guilherme ‘Bomba’ Vasconcelos, a former MMA fighter and Demi Lovato’s ex, is dead at the age of 38.

The cause of Vasconcelos’ passing is unknown.

The tragic news was shared this morning by the fighter’s grieving uncle.

Guilherme’s Uncle Mourns With Fans

“We were looking forward to your visit for Christmas, which will no longer happen,” the uncle wrote on Instagram

“Life is fleeting, and we woke up to this devastating news. What a time we live in.

“We pray for you! May God, who can do all things, welcome you in His infinite mercy and comfort all who have always loved you!” he concluded, according to The Sun.

Demi has yet to publicly comment on the situation.

Singer Demi Lovato attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu’s ‘Child Star’ at NeueHouse Hollywood on September 12, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

What Happened?

It might be quite some time before we have any official word on Vasconcelos’ cause of death. But it appears to have been sudden.

The Sun and others have noted that the athlete posed for a photo outside of a jiu-jitsu training facility less than 24 hours before he passed.

He and Demi dated only briefly, beginning at the very end of 2017.

Demi Lovato attends the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024 at JW Marriott LA Live on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles)

The couple was first spotted together on New Year’s Eve. By May, they had called it quits, telling the press that the relationship “had run its course.”

Vasconcelos reportedly died in Los Angeles and left behind a one-year-old daughter.

Demi’s New Life

Demi, of course, has dealt with strife and upheaval of her own in the years since she and Vasconcelos parted ways.

Demi Lovato attends Glamour Women of the Year at Times Square EDITION Hotel on October 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)

After suffering a near-fatal overdose in 2018, Demi got sober and turned things around.

Last year, she cut ties with controversial manager Scooter Braun, and insiders say she’s doing better than ever.

These days, Demi is engaged to Jordan “Jutes” Lutes.

Demi Lovato speaks onstage during the Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day Festival at Hudson Yards on October 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The couple keeps a low profile, so we don’t know much about their wedding planning process. Heck, for all we know they’re already married.

Whatever the case, fans are happy to see Demi doing well after coming so close to a tragic end.

We’re sure she’s mourning her ex in her own way and will make a statement or reach out to his family when the time seems appropriate.

Our thoughts go out to the Vasconcelos family as they grieve the loss of such a promising young man.