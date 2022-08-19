Demi Lovato Calls Out Ex Wilmer Valderrama For Pursuing Her While She Was Still In Her Teens

Between 2010 and 2016, the on-again, off-again romance between Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama was one of the most buzzed-about in Hollywood.

But for all that commentary, one aspect of the relationship that was seldom discussed was the couple’s troubling age difference.

Demi was just 17 when she began dating Wilmer, who was 29 at the time.

Now, she’s addressing that problematic timeline — and she’s not mincing words in her assessment of Wilmer’s creepy behavior.

Demi’s new album, Holy Fvck, came out on Friday, and the lyrics to its lead single are drawing a lot of attention.

The track is titled “29,” referring both to Demi’s age now, and Wilmer’s age when they started dating 12 years ago.

“Petal on the vine / Too young to drink wine / Just five years a bleeder / Student and a teacher,” Demi sings at one point.

“Far from innocent / what the f–k’s consent? / Numbers told you not to / but that didn’t stop you,” she continues.

“Finally 29 / Funny, just like you were you at the time. Thought it was a teenage dream / just a fantasy / But was it yours or was it mine?”

Demi never mentions Wilmer by name, but it’s pretty obvious whom she’s referring to.

The age of consent in California is 18, so Valderrama’s pursuit of the much-younger Demi was not only creepy, it might have been illegal.

We doubt that Demi is planning to press charges, but it seems that with the benefit of age and hindsight, she now recognizes that Wilmer should have known better.

And Lovato is not just critical of Valderrama’s past behavior — she also hints that he’s still problematic.

“I see you’re quite the collector / Yeah, you’re 12 years her elder / Maybe now it doesn’t matter / But I know fucking better,” she sings on her new track.

This seems to be a reference to that fact that Wilmer’s current fiancée, Amanda Pacheco, is 10 years his junior.

Of course, 32 and 42 are very different ages than 29 and 17.

When discussing couples with sizable age gaps, it’s important to consider not just the number of years between the participants, but also their individual ages.

Consent laws exist for a reason, after all.

People in their twenties and thirties are capable of making major life decisions that are likely beyond the scope of the average high school-aged person.

But while there may be no cause for concern in his current relationship, there’s no denying that Wilmer has a long history of dating, and possibly seeking out, much younger women.

In the past, Demi dismissed concerns about the differences in their ages.

“Of course, I was like, ‘Oh my god. You’re so attractive,'” she told Complex magazine in 2015.

“And he was like, ‘You are not 18. Get away from me.’ Then we became really good friends, and he was there for me through a number of situations and breakups and whatever,” Demi continued.

“Then as I got older and we grew closer, it was like, ‘Hey, maybe we should try this thing out.’ We did, and we’ve basically been together ever since.”

It seems that Demi has since had a change of heart about the relationship.

Not surprisingly, Wilmer has yet to publicly respond to the allegations in his ex’s new song.