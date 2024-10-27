Christine Brown & The Truth About Her ‘Polygamy Royalty’ Family

Reading Time: 3 minutes

You know we love to talk about the royals around here, but here’s a bloodline that you might not be familiar with.

It’s been many years since Kody Brown split from his 3rd wife, Christine Brown. Still, they both continue to appear on their hit show, Sister Wives.

Sometimes together, most of the time separately.

During a recent episode of the 19th season, Kody reflected on his three failed marriages. When he got to talk about Christine, he made a comment about her family being “polygamy royalty.”

Here enter the history lesson. Prepare yourselves for a doozy!

Christine Brown smirks in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

Christine’s Family & The Long History Of Polygamy

When Christine finally left Kody after 27 years of spiritual marriage, fans of the long running TLC show were thrilled.

However, before she locked down David Wooley, there was equal levels of concern that she would jump right back into another plural marriage.

Why? Well, not only was polygamist marriage all that Christine’s known, but it’s in her blood.

Christine’s grandfather on her father’s side, Rulon C. Allred, was the founder of the prominent polygamist group Apostolic United Brethren. Additionally, Christine’s great uncle on her mother’s side ran a notorious polygamist commune that rivaled her grandfather’s.

And on top of all that, her parents were also in a polygamist marriage, so she grew up in that environment.

Her “Pedigree”

These days, Kody continually laments on the show that he was forced into marrying his three wives before Robyn.

But watching the show back tells a very different story. In terms of Christine, Kody once told her to her face that he was attracted to her “pedigree.”

He insisted that the fact that she was a “blue-blood polygamist” made her an attractive choice for his next spouse.

“Her family lines in polygamy go really, really deep,” Kody explained. “He married me for the title,” Christine joked.

These days, Kody insists that there was a lot of “pressure” to marry Christine because of her status. She, on the other hand, said she “never cared” about her supposed title

Cracking up during an interview, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown express their delight. (Image Credit: Entertainment Tonight/YouTube)

How It All Ended

By now, fans have watched on as Kody has ended his marriage with all three of his first wives. Christine was the first to go, and the explosive confrontation was caught on camera for all to see in the Sister Wives Season 17 premiere.

Christine did not mince a single word as she faces her ex – and she didn’t beat around the bush either!

“We’ve been married for 25 years. I’ve known you for almost 30 years. Don’t insult me, tell me straight up,” the mother of six said in a confessional.

“If you don’t want to be married to me anymore, you don’t want to have an intimate marriage with me anymore, flipping tell me.”

Christine is referring here to Kody — out of spite and pettiness over rumors he had been hearing about Christine —– having basically taken sex off the table between the pair many months ago.

“It is cowardly. Man the f–k up, come on,” Christine adds in this confessional.

In the same episode, Christine also confronted Kody about his reluctance to officially divorce her.

“Why are you insisting on holding onto me? This isn’t working, Kody. You said it wasn’t working too,” she said to him in a heated exchange.

In the end, the two parted ways, and now both seem happier in their individual marriages.

In an extensive interview with People Magazine at the time of the split, Christine made it clear she has no regrets.

“As soon as I had the car loaded up and drove down the street, I felt free,” she told this outlet of her big move back to Utah.

“It was exciting and new and so scary because I had no idea what to expect, but I remember feeling hope for the first time in a long time because I just got to take my life by my own and go.”

And now, just look at her!