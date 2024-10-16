‘One Tree Hill’s Bethany Joy Lenz Breaks Silence on Hilarie Burton Feud Rumors

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bethany Joy Lenz is unwilling to be anything other than what she’s been trying to be lately.

But is this new version of Bethany at odds with her former One Tree Hill costars and besties?

The short answer is yes; the long answer is, it’s complicated.

Specifically, word in the fandom is that the Hallmark star is caught up in a feud with Hilarie Burton.

While being interviewed on her book tour, Bethany acknowledged that she’s fighting with Hilarie, but that there’s more to the story than all that.

Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz and Sophia Bush speak onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Bethany Joy Lenz & Hilarie Burton’s Feud: What Happened Exactly?

For those of you not keeping tab, here’s a quick recap:

Bethany and Hilarie, along with Sophia Bush, recently cohosted the Drama Queens podcast. For several years, the women collectively reminisced and recoiled from the memories of their time on the show.

All seemed well, until February 29, when Bethany Joy Lenz announced her new memoir, Dinner for Vampires: Life on a Cult TV Show.

In her announcement, she wrote “I’m grateful I get to share my story, my way. It’s a story of forgiveness and a roadmap to how manipulation works, with heartache and humor along the way.”

That same day Hilarie Burton allegedly posted a cryptic quote to her Instagram Stories and X.com. “I don’t think imitation is the highest form of flattery. I think it’s annoying,” the quote read, per fan screenshots.

The message sparked fan concern, and deep dives from internet sleuths. It was uncovered that the pair were not following each other on social media. From there, a conspiracy theory sprung up suggesting Hilarie’s beef had to do with Bethany’s book cover and how similar it was to her own memoir, released in October 2023.

Neither has commented on the situation – until now.

Hilarie Burton arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Bethany Joy Lenz On The Defensive About Beef With Burton

While promoting her book, Bethany was asked directly why she was at odds with her former friend.

She attempted to downplay the beef rumors, but simultaneously proving there was truth to them.

“I love Hilarie. I have always and will always and I don’t have any problem with her,” Lenz said on the Oct. 16 episode of Call Her Daddy. “There have been some bizarre misunderstandings that I really hope we can figure out one day, but I love that girl.”

However, she admitted in the interview that she hasn’t always had the best relationship with her costars, even before this new drama.

While not specifically feuding with Sophia now, Bethany reveals that wasn’t the case during her 20s when she got involved with a cult and her costar called her out.

“I think we were both approaching life from a similar way, but from opposite perspectives,” Bethan explained.

“Because the conclusions that we had come to about life and God and all those things were very different. There just was no space for listening. She would have been much more quick to listen to my perspective and hear me than I would have been at the time.”

Bethany Joy Lenz attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Returning For The Reboot?

In late August, Sophia and Hilarie confirmed their plans for a new revival of One Tree Hill , which they will also executive produce with former costar Danneel Ackles.

“What if you really can go back home?” the actresses wrote in a joint message in separate Instagram posts. “If there’s an opportunity to team with brilliant creatives and build a space where all our friends can show off their talents? Own our history? Reclaim our turf? Honor our fans? Sign us up.”

The question obviously arose to Bethany if she would be returning to the show as well, reprising her role of Haley James Scott.

Despite being happy to relive her younger years in the podcast, Bethany sounds less eager to return to her roots on screen – though she’s not ruling it out.

“It’s way too early to talk about any of that,” she admitted.