Hilarie Burton Slams Candace Cameron After Colorado Shooting: Look What Your "Traditional Values" Did!

Earlier this month, Fuller House actress Candace Cameron Bure outed herself as a bigot when she spoke about her reasons for leaving the Hallmark Channel in favor of the ultra-conservative Great American Family network.

In an interview with WSJ Magazine, Bure revealed that she was uncomfortable with the more progressive direction that Hallmark had taken with regard to its portrayal same-sex couples.

Basically, Hallmark decided to acknowledge that these couples exist, and that was too much for Candy.

Pro tip: When the Hallmark Channel is too edgy and raw for your delicate sensibilities, it might be time to leave your career in media behind.

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” Bure told the outlet.

“I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

Asked if GAF would follow Hallmark into the 21st century by offering more diverse content, Bure stated that her new network would would be keeping “traditional marriage at the core.”

Numerous celebs were quick to call Bure out, none more memorably than Hilarie Burton, who blasted her former Hallmark colleague in a series of scathing tweets.

“Bigot. I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy,” Burton Morgan tweeted.

“But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”

Earlier this week, a shooting took place at an LGBTQIA+ club in Colorado Springs, and Burton took the opportunity to remind the Candace of the dangers of hate and bigotry.

“THIS! This is why we have to speak out against bigotry of any kind — even the ‘aren’t-I-cute-girl-next-door’ bulls–t that I called out last week. The bigotry of @GAfamilyTV is the most dangerous kind,” Burton tweeted on Sunday, alongside an article about the shooting.

“It normalizes exclusion under the guise of ‘protecting traditional values.’”

Burton went on to offer her support to those who had been affected by the shooting.

“To the people of Colorado Springs, I am heartbroken and sending you love and fierce support. To my LGBTQ friends? I love you,” the actress wrote.

“You are perfect and made in God’s image and you deserve inclusion. To the bigots? Your ‘traditional values’ killed at least five people last night.”

Burton went on to blast both Bure and GAF CEO Bill Abbott.

“It’s the excuse of white German women in the 1930s. It’s a dog whistle for protecting white supremacy,” she continued.

“So when Candy and Bill Abbott and GAF wanna ‘protect traditional values’ against LGBTQ influence? This is what happens. Look no further than the comments their fan base left on.”

Burton proceeded to head off criticism that she’s engaging in anti-Christian prejudice:

“I never said a word about Christianity. Newsflash: I am a lifelong Christian. But the sheer volume of people who felt emboldened to put their bigotry in writing – to live forever on the internet – was all the evidence you need,” she wrote.

We’d like to join Burton in offering our condolences to those who those who were impacted by this week’s shooting.

A better future is possible — and it starts with rooting out bigotry in all its forms.