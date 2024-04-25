Sophia Bush finally confessed that Ashlyn Harris is her girlfriend in a wonderfully candid new interview.

The One Tree Hill star broke her silence on her first queer relationship, as she’s finally ready for the world to know her truth.

“I really love who I am, at this age and in this moment,” proclaimed Sophia.

So who is this woman that’s made the actress so happy? Let’s discuss!

Stephanie Nguyen, Sophia Bush, Bobby Berk and Ashlyn Harris attend Elton John AIDS foundation annual viewing party with Tequila Don Julio at West Hollywood Park on March 10, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. ((Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Tequila Don Julio))

Sophia Bush Confirms She Has A Girlfriend: I ‘Can Breathe’ Now

After several failed marriages and a lifetime having her relationships analyzed, Sophia Bush was able to share the truth about her romantic life on her own terms.

Shortly after ending her second marriage with Grant Hughes, there were murmurs that she had moved on with someone else: former US soccer star Ashlyn Harris.

The relationship marks the confirmation that Sophia is queer, a lable she is very happy to finally be sharing out loud.

“As I came into myself, I already felt it was my home. I think I’ve always known that my sexuality exists on a spectrum,” Bush, 41, said in her self-written Glamour cover story. “Right now I think the word that best defines it is queer. I can’t say it without smiling, actually. And that feels pretty great.”

“I finally feel like I can breathe. I don’t think I can explain how profound that is,” she added. But she tries all the same.

“I feel like I was wearing a weighted vest for who knows how long. I hadn’t realized how heavy it was until I finally just put it down.”

Ashlyn Harris attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 10, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Who Is Ashlyn Harris?

But is this woman who has captured Sophia’s heart?

Ashlyn is beloved American former soccer player. She made her debut with the senior national team on March 11, 2013, and competed in both the 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cups, alongside teammates like Megan Rapinoe and Ali Krieger, who she later married.

While Ashlyn has been out for quite some time, Sophia came to the realization later in life. However, being an ally for so many years, Sophia said she’s “experienced so much safety, respect, and love in the queer community” now that she’s a member.

“I sort of hate the notion of having to come out in 2024. But I’m deeply aware that we are having this conversation in a year when we’re seeing the most aggressive attacks on the LGBTQIA+ community in modern history,” she continued. “There were more than 500 anti-LGBTQIA+ bills proposed in state legislatures in 2023, so for that reason I want to give the act of coming out the respect and honor it deserves.”

Ali Krieger and ex wife Ashlyn Harris attend the Human Rights Campaign’s 2023 Greater New York Dinner at The New York Marriott Marquis on February 04, 2023 in New York City. ((Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images))

Does Ashlyn Harris Have Kids?

Ashlyn started a relationship with former USWNT teammate Ali Krieger in 2010. Their romance lasted 13 years, and by all accounts seemed to be happy during that time.

They were on December 28, 2019, in Miami with fellow soccer star Megan Rapinoe serving as Ashlyn’s maid of honor. Two years later, on Valentine’s Day 2021, the couple announced that they had adopted a daughter, Sloane. A year later, on August 16, 2022, they announced the adoption of their son, Ocean.

On September 19, 2023, Ashlyn filed for divorce, a move that was a complete shock to her partner for nearly 13 years.

“I found out at training,” Ali told Self Magazine in January 2024. “I was on the field. And I came off the field, in the locker room, and I was obviously devastated.”

The reason behind the divorce remains unknown, though many have speculated that it’s due to Ashlyn meeting Sophia.

Since Sophia’s divorce happened right around the same time.

‘One Tree Hill’ star Sophia Bush attends “Melissa Etheridge: My Window” Opening Night at Circle in the Square Theatre on September 28, 2023 in New York City. ((Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images))

Sophia Slams Rumors She Cheated On Husband With Ashlyn

Sophia married her last husband Grant in 2022. However, the romance lasted for a little more than a year before the she filed for divorce in August 2023. If you’re doing the math, that’s a month before Ashlyn ended her marriage.

By October 2023, the two were romantically linked, and the rumors of infideility and homewrecking started flying.

“The ones who said I’d left my ex because I suddenly realized I wanted to be with women — my partners have known what I’m into for as long as I have,” she wrote. “The idea that I left my marriage based on some hysterical rendezvous — that, to be crystal-clear, never happened — rather than having taken over a year to do the most soul crushing work of my life? Rather than realizing I had to be the most vulnerable I’ve ever been, on a public stage, despite being terrified to my core? It feels brutal.”