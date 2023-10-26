Just days ago, Tori Spelling abruptly moved out of her swanky rental home.

It might just be because the high end property was close to an armed standoff with police. Tori ended up meeting some of her neighbors while they all stood in the street, fearing for their safety.

Perhaps that’s why Tori packed up her family and stashed their belongings into storage.

Now, she’s on a hunt for a new house. Maybe her luck will be better this time? Tori hasn’t had a lot of that so far. …

Stella McDermott, Tori Spelling, and Liam McDermott posed together before the two teens attended Homecoming on the final night of September, 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Page Six reports that Tori Spelling spent time earlier this week touring open houses across Los Angeles.

On Tuesday afternoon, she visited at least three such locations on a quest for a new home.

While no one seems to know the identity of her companion, don’t get too excited — it’s likely that she was traveling with a real estate agent.

Tori Spelling arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

It is possible that Tori is looking for a new home on a more permanent basis.

But it’s also entirely possible that she’s seeking out a new rental. With Candy Spelling likely footing the bill, she can afford either.

Yes, some people use real estate agents for rentals. Especially when looking for a large house for six people, and especially in Los Angeles.

In 2023, Tori Spelling shared this sunny selfie while promoting her friend’s rose quartz jewelry. Gorgeous! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Judging from the report, it’s unclear if Tori is looking for a place nearby her last luxury rental.

That house was an $18,000 per month rental. While it doesn’t sound perfect (she really needs six bedrooms, and that’s assuming that she never has a guest), it was definitely an upgrade from some of her other homes this year.

Tori left a mold-infested family home, then a $100-per-night motel, then stayed an an RV. Now, she’s moving on from a sprawling property that had a game room and in-ground pool.

In the family’s RV and temporary home, Tori Spelling cuddles up to her youngest son, Beau. August 2023 was a time of transition for their family. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

When we say that Tori “recently” moved out, we mean … this week.

On Sunday, October 22, movers extracted boxes (some labeled, some not) from the house.

There wasn’t too much to move, as the rental came fully furnished. Reportedly, the movers took these to a storage facility — one that their family has already been using in the wake of fleeing their mold-ridden former home.

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, and kids Liam, Finn, Stella, Beau, Hattie, Jack, and Lola arrive at Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures at Crypto.com Arena on December 09, 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

2023 has been a year of chaos and upheaval for the entire family.

Soon, we hope, all five kids will be able to settle down into a more stable environment without feeling like they’ll have to move in another few weeks.

Meanwhile, Dean is reportedly sharing a residence with several other roommates. And he also appears to have found himself a new girlfriend. Life goes on.