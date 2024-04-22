Tori Spelling: Bravo Thinks I’m Too Broke for ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tori Spelling has never been part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But not by choice.

To be blunt, Tori’s life has had no shortage of drama. 2023 alone included a hazardous mold infestation, multiple moves, her final screaming fight with Dean, and of course the end of her marriage.

But there were no reality TV cameras to capture the separation, her various homes (including an RV), or any of the emotional fallout.

It turns out that Tori once confronted Andy Cohen over why he never selected her for The Real Housewives.

Tori Spelling has never been on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

On the Friday, April 19 episode of Tori Spelling’s misSPELLING podcast, the OG nepo baby addressed her lack of RHOBH status.

Tori opened up about how fans often why she’s not a Real Housewife. It’s a fair question.

According to her, she spoke about it with Andy Cohen in person — and that he’d sort of nipped that idea in the bud.

“Once I asked Andy Cohen, who I love and have known forever, been on his show many times,” Tori recalled.

She described: “He was like, ‘Yeah, we keep getting this question.'” So she gets the question and so does Bravo.

“And I’m like, ‘So, Andy, what’s the answer?’” Tori narrated. “He was like, ‘Ehh, I don’t know. You and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? I can’t see it.’” Ouch!

Andy then asked Tori some follow-up questions

Tori went on to note how Andy had asked if she personally knew any cast members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It’s unclear when this chat took place.

“I go, ‘Every single one of them I am friends with and have known forever and have a history,’” she asserted.

Tori then noted: “But whoa, whoa, whoa, wasn’t I the OG Beverly Hills? I don’t understand.” In addition to starring on Beverly Hills 90210, Tori also grew up as the scion of the extremely wealthy Aaron Spelling.

There was one obvious potential explanation for why Andy Cohen (and others at Bravo) never cast her on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“What I really want to say to him, and I’m a little passive aggressive, so I’m like, ‘Huh! All the fans ask, Andy, so I don’t know, whatever that’s fine,’” Tori admitted.

Admitting her suspicion to listeners, Tori confessed: “What I wanted to say is, ‘Uh, is it ’cause I’m broke? Let’s be real.’”

Is Tori Spelling too ‘broke’ to be a Real Housewife?

Long before Tori and Dean’s divorce, one of the defining aspects of their marriage was financial troubles. They share five children, and financial struggles — despite Tori’s mother’s fortune — certainly contributed to many of their relationship issues over the years.

We have to note that not all Real Housewives are rich. Sure, Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards are loaded. Gina Kirschenheiter famously worried that she was joining as the “poor” Housewife.

However, RHOBH tends to have more glitz than other shows on the franchise. And many of the wealthiest Housewives dwell in Beverly Hills. We’re not saying that Tori should move to another city in the hopes of becoming a Bravolebrity … but if she did, it might improve her chances.