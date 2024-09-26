Robin Roberts Stunned in Backstage ‘GMA’ Video Amidst ABC Shakeup

This new behind-the-scenes video shows Robin Roberts stunned. And she’s not alone.

With the fallout from ABC’s recent changes, not even the Good Morning America team seems to be immune.

Co-host Robin Roberts is definitely in the thick of it.

A recent behind-the-scenes GMA video shows the current vibe on the set.

What question has Robin Roberts looking stunned?

In a recent Instagram post on the official Good Morning America page, Robin Roberts seems taken aback.

The video, which you can view below, an unidentified person — possibly a producer — asks Robin Roberts a question.

As you can see, the question leaves Robin Roberts looking stunned.

Robin Roberts looks stunned when the person asks her: “Hey Robin, could you sign this for me?”

This refers to a major throwback of Robin. The picture shows her younger self wearing braided pigtails.

The stunned Robin Roberts says a simple “okay” as she processes the photo. Then she asks “Seriously?”

Robin Roberts was not the only one getting pranked

After some “Do I have to?” protest, Robin Roberts signs the photo before returning it to the individual.

“If you only knew what was coming up. If you only knew,” she adds ominously.

She then ushers — or, rather, shoos — the person out of her dressing room.

George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan also received the same question.

This was essentially a backstage prank, set up by production (one assumes) or perhaps even by the social media manager.

The goal, one would have to infer, is to highlight that this is a group of comical, relatable colleagues. Is that the truth?

Is everything really okay for the ‘Good Morning America’ co-hosts?

Various reports have described alleged tensions and feuds at ABC, particularly amidst ongoing relocations.

Simply put, moving into a new building means that some people are getting better status symbols, and others are getting downgrades.

Moving is stressful. Changes at work are stressful. Hopefully, things will even out before these alleged disputes tear apart the network’s news programming.