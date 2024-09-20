George Stephanopoulos & David Muir Feud Explodes Amidst ABC Changes: Report

Has the George Stephanopoulos and David Muir feud reached a boiling point?

Whispers of a Good Morning America feud among the hosts have grown louder.

According to various reports, the hosts are clashing as they settle into a new space. They’re not the only ABC television staple to experiencing growing pains with the move.

But ABC icons George Stephanopoulos and David Muir have seemed to butt heads in the past. The new studio cannot be helping.

George Stephanopoulos with Arthur C. Brooks and Oprah Winfrey discuss “Build The Life You Want” at The 92nd Street Y, New York on September 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Is George Stephanopoulos aiming to outdo David Muir?

According to a new report by The US Sun, Good Morning America host and iconic TV journalist George Stephanopoulos has been making not-so-discreet inquiries about David Muir’s dressing room.

There’s a new ABC studios space in downtown New York. It’s a time for some to flex their sociopolitical muscle around the office, it seems. The size of dressing rooms, the layout, the bathrooms — people have a short time to get what they want before they’re “stuck” with the outcome for years to come.

“George has been interested in making sure he gets whatever David Muir gets,” the inside source claimed to The US Sun.

David Muir attends “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on September 18, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Apparently, some at ABC aren’t just looking at what they need and want for their new offices and dressing rooms. It’s a bit of a competition.

“He’s been asking people on his team to find out what David is getting,” the source reported, “to make sure his is comparable.”

However, a separate insider insisted that there is “no merit” to the story of George Stephanopoulos asking about David Muir and his new setup. So we can take that with a grain of salt.

George Stephanopoulos attends “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on September 18, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

ABC is moving a lot of shows into fancy new studios

The View has already made the move into the new, reportedly state-of-the-art, downtown location.

More or less the rest of ABC’s news programming will follow in the coming months. Apparently, the transition should be complete some time in 2025.

Change is difficult. Changes at work, which can be life-altering in several ways and are often beyond one’s control, can cause high stress. Especially before the dust settles.

George Stephanopoulos on the red carpet of A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson’s benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation at the Hilton New York on November 11, 2017. (Photo Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Right now, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan have dressing rooms that are more or less equal.

“Robin, George, and Michael all have their own personal dressing rooms, and they’re all pretty much the same size,” the inside source reported. “They all have a dressing area, they all have a couch, and there are lots of pictures on the walls.”

However, the upcoming transfer could shake things up. for example, Robin’s new dressing room will reportedly feature its own bathroom. Good for her! But it could prompt some jealousy, or demands, from her co-hosts.

George Stephanopoulos speaks to the crowd before Blink 182 performs on ABC’s “Good Morning America” at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 1, 2016. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Rumors of a George Stephanopoulos and David Muir feud are not new

As far back as 2021, reports from reputable outlets claimed that David Muir and George Stephanopoulos’ alleged feud was causing problems for the entire company.

CNN reported that Bob Iger had to personally intercede, flying across the country to play peacemaker.

Simply put, these are two longtime professionals for ABC. Both are arguably household names. And when one receives honors that another does not — such as the “chief anchor” title fiasco that dates back to 2014 — things can get pretty ugly.