'Survivor' Season 47 Spoilers & Details: Cast Surprises, Premiere Date, & More

The upcoming 47th season of Survivor is poised to be the biggest yet.

You don’t run nearly a quarter of a century on network television if you don’t continually bring it!

While secrets and spoilers about the upcoming season are kept pretty much under lock and key for the enjoyment of fans, there are still some tidbits we can share going into the explosive new competition.

Where are we off to? Who will be competing? And what spoilers do we know heading into the premiere?

Let’s discuss!

The new season of Survivor will debut on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

The competition will kick off with a special two-hour premiere episode.

Just like for Seasons 45 and 46, the remaining episodes of Season 47 will all be 90 minutes long. This should give you plenty of time to get to know contestants and land on a favorite, while watching that favorite navigate grueling challenges and backstabbers!

It will all culminate with a three-hour finale, date TBD. From the casting site for Survivor, the season would finish filming around mid-July 2024, meaning that no matter who you root for, they’ll be home safe and sound by the time the season airs.

Speaking of the cast…

‘Survivor’ 47 Cast & Contestants: Is That… Jon Lovett?

Now, typically speaking, viewers are not introduced to the cast of a new season until closer to the premiere episode.

However, following the season 46 finale, CBS dropped the first look trailer, and few faces were confirmed for the competition.

First, Jeff Probst was back, as he clearly is showing no plans to retire as host, and talked about the show ahead in the trailer.

“Every Survivor story begins with an empty page. It’s up to the players to leave their mark,” he says.

Then, we meet a few of the players, who do not introduce themselves by name, but gave us enough clues to do some digging.

Like Sierra Wright. She was crowned Miss Delaware USA in 2018 and Miss Delaware Teen USA in 2015. She calls herself an “underdog”, but if we’ve learned anything, we know never to count out a beauty queen!

Another among the castaways is Jon Lovett. Fans were shocked to see the Obama-era speech writer and comedian show up in the trailer, admitting point-blank, “I have no outdoor skills. What am I doing here?”

The rest of the cast was announced two weeks before the premiere. The roster includes:

Teeny Chirichillo, 24, a Freelance Writer from New Jersey.

Rome Cooney, 30, a E-Sports Commentator from Arizona.

Tiyana Hall’s, 27, a Flight Attendant from Hawaii

Anika Dhar, 26, a Marketing Manager from California.

Genevieve Mushaluk, 33, a Lawyer from Manitoba.

Sue, Smey, 59, the oldest contestant this season, from New York.

Location, Location, Location

We’re back, baby!

After the series globe-trotted for the first 16 years, Mamanuca Islands, Fiji became the permanent location of Survivor.

“I hope we stay here forever,” Jeff Probst declared in 2017 after the show officially moved to the locale in the South Pacific Ocean in Season 33

So far, so good!

‘Survivor’ 47 Spoilers: What Secrets To We Know So Far?

As you can imagine, as one of CBS’ hit shows, most of the twists and turns of the season have been kept very tight-lipped.

However, we did learn a bit from Jon Lovett when he appear on The Late Show in June, alongside his “Pod Save America” co-hosts, Jon Favreau and Tommy Vietor.

When Stephen Colbert remarked how fit Jon looked, he replied, “It was either Survivor or Ozempic.”

As for what he could share, Jon immediately said that the show’s non-disclosure agreement is “insane,” and all he could reveal was that he was on the island “for a length of time.”

However, he did add that he had an “advantage” while being on the island.

“I had an advantage – I consider anything below a Four Seasons camping out.”

However, given what we know about the filming schedule, it’s a pretty forgone conclusion that Jon does not make it to the finale. So, one you can check off your list!