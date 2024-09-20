Tammy Slaton Aims to Inspire, Sends Message to Struggling Followers

In a word?

Bravo, Tammy Slaton.

On September 19, the 1000-Lb. Sisters cast member shared a video to her Instagram page in which she welcomed her new followers… while sending an important message to anyone who can relate to anything Slaton has been through.

Tammy Slaton in front of the cameras here on 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5. (TLC)

“If you’re new here, my name is Tammy. Some of my friends call me Queen Tammy. You can too if you want,” said Slaton, who does sometimes go by the moniker Queen Tammy online.

“Here on my page you’re going to find motivation, realness from me, and hopefully inspiration for you to continue on your journey.”

Slaton has starred on the aforementioned TLC reality show for years, weighing in at over 700 pounds the first time viewers met her and her sibling, Amy.

The 38-year old has since shed an incredible amount of weight, though. It really is stunning.

Tammy Slaton poses here for a TLC promotional photograph. (Photo Credit: TLC)

In her message to fans old and news, Slaton brought up this journey.

“Whether [you’ve lost] 500 lbs. like I [did], or you’ve almost lost all your weight, whether you deal with depression, or you don’t know what to do tomorrow, just know, you are safe here,” she assured everyone.

Slaton kept the positive vibes going in the caption, too, where she added:

Welcome to All the New Faces! I’m so glad you’ve chosen to follow my page! Here, you’ll find motivation, inspiration, and the tips that have helped me grow into the woman I know I’m meant to be.

Tammy has over 789,000 followers.

She passed along this inspirational note not long before she makes her return to the small screen, as 1000-Lb Sisters Season 6 is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, October 8.

“Whether you’re on your own transformation journey or just looking for a positive space, I’m excited to have you here. Let’s keep pushing forward together!” the TLC personality concluded in this case.

Previously, when talking to People Magazine, Slaton said she didn’t have any real mental health support system in place during her lowest period.

“The mental aspect of it does play a lot,” Tammy explained this summer. “Being depressed and having a food addiction, eating my feelings, I was taking it out on the food. There’s so many things that can go wrong. Life is scary.”

It sure is.

This is why we applaud Tammy Slaton for doing everything she can to make it just a tad bit less scary to anyone following her on social media.