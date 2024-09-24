Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen Split; Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Star Reacts …

According to Taylor Frankie Paul, the rumors have turned into an unfortunate reality.

Amid social media speculation regarding her relationship with Dakota Mortenson, Taylor told Us Weekly on Monday that she and her boyfriend are, indeed, on a break.

Taylor Frankie Paul cries here during an episode of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. (Hulu)

“I would say we’re working on things, and I actually have no idea where it goes with us from here,” Taylor told this tabloid. “We are not fully together, but not fully done. I don’t know what the future holds with him and I.”

Taylor confessed to being “heartbroken” over this development, emphasizing that the first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives played a major role in this apparent split.

“He has a really good soft side, and I feel like that wasn’t shown on the show,” Paul explained.

“He’s like, ‘I look like this a$$hole to you while you’re pregnant, when that’s just not the case of how I treated you the whole time. Yes, I did defend myself in [some] cases, but that’s not how I am to you. I look like this awful person when I’m not.’”

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul seems to lean into controversy in this screenshot. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Taylor and Dakota starting dating months after the former announced her marriage to ex-husband Tate was over… in the wake of their Mormon friend group’s soft swinging scandal.

(Quick refresher: Taylor said she and Dakota agreed to sleep with other people, as long as their spouse was present; but then Taylor broke this rule on one occasion.)

Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which started streaming on September 6, featured Taylor and Dakota learning they were expecting their first child together.

Taylor later suffered an ectopic pregnancy.

In February 2023, she was arrested for domestic violence after a drunk fight with Dakota, which was also captured on camera.

Taylor Frankie Paul appears in an screenshot from the Hulu series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. (Hulu (YouTube screenshot))

The reality series continued to chronicle Taylor and Dakota’s journey several weeks after the arrest — and after Paul pleaded guilty in August 2023 to aggravated assault — when she was pregnant with son Ever.

After the program debuted, Taylor said her and Dakota were committed to a future together following the birth of this child in March.

“I just want to take my time with this time around, this [would be] my second marriage. It is going to be very important to me, and I don’t want to end up in another situation of being divorced,” Taylor told Us over this past summer.

“So, I really just want everything to be really solid and have a foundation of trust. And so I feel like that takes time. I would love for that to be the end goal. But right now, I think building it up to that is where I’m at.”

You’re looking at a cast photo of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. (Disney)

When Taylor said this, however, she had not yet seen any footage from the show itself.

“I feel like I might’ve vented to my mom and been a little harsh — and he’s very sensitive — so I feel like it could be a lot harder for him,” Taylor said then.

“Also it could be triggering, too, to bring up these conversations. Especially, I think I’ve heard the [season] cliffhanger, so that in itself stirs up some stuff.

“We are doing good today, we’re going through work, so I really hope that not too much comes out.”

Alas, folks. Alas.