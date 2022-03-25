Randall Emmett Responds to Lala Kent's Cheating Allegations: I'm the Worst!

When Lala Kent and Randall Emmett ended their engagement, we assumed that the situation would eventually turn ugly.

After all, Lala has never been one to hold back her true feelings, and if she called things off with Rand just months after the two of them welcomed a daughter together, then there must have been a good reason for it.

Sure enough, it wasn't long before Lala revealed that Emmett had cheated on her.

And while she didn't go into great detail with regard to his infidelity, she made it sound like he messed around more than one time.

You might think that since she was the trophy wife-to-be, and Rand was the much older "provider" (read: sugar daddy) that Lala would be a little embarrassed by his cheating.

But that hasn't been the case.

In fact, Lala has been telling her side of the story to pretty much anyone who will listen, and she's been sprinkling in lots of surprising details, including the fact that Emmett bought her a fake diamond engagement ring.

Lala has been receiving a ton of support on social media, while Rand has remained quiet.

The film producer-turned-reality star broke his silence this week with an appearance on the podcast hosted by Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi.

“I just have to always look at the big picture,” Randall explained to GG, according to The Ashley's Reality Roundup.

“I just can’t talk badly about the mother of my child. I just can’t do it– no matter what is said about me.”

Yes, Rand is choosing not to speak ill of his ex.

That could be the result of an unwillingness to bad-mouth his daughter's mother, or guilt stemming from the fact that he cheated on her a bunch of times.

Whatever the case, Rand did vaguely accuse Lala of making "mistakes" during their time together.

“There’s always two sides to every story, but I’m just not ever going to take that to the public because I just can’t get involved in all of this,” he said.

“I’ve made mistakes, she’s made mistakes, but I’m never going to bring that to light because … for me, I just don’t feel it’s appropriate.”

Emmett went on to note that if he and Lala had never gotten together, they never would have welcomed their daughter, and because of that, he considers any pain he's going through now to be well worth it.

“She wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for us,” he said.

“And that is worth all of the turmoil and the heartbreak and the pain that has gone on … I’m sad, but at the same time, I have Ocean, she has Ocean, and I think we both would say that we have her out of this and how could we not be grateful?”

Now, Rand's decision to break his silence on GG's podcast might seem a bit random.

Sure, Vanderpump and Shahs are both Bravo shows, but the casts have never had much to do with another.

But it seems that Rand made an informed decision here, choosing GG because of sympathetic comments she's made about him in the past.

"If someone (Randall) is being their authentic self and it's all being referred to as "red flags" why does the person (Lala) wait until they've experienced all these "red flags" before they walk away?" she recently wrote on Instagram.

"Walk away and stop complaining unless you’re ready to take accountability for choosing to stay after the first ‘red flag’ because all of this press/media s--t ain’t cute when it’s about the father of your child."

Not surprisingly, Lala unfollowed GG shortly after that post appeared.

Sounds like the saga of Lala and Rand is not quite over!