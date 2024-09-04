Lala Kent Welcomes Baby #2!!!!!!!!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Motherhood is so nice, Lala Kent has officially decided to do it twice.

The Vanderpump Rules star gave birth to her second baby on September 3, she shared on her Instagram Story one day after the blessed event took place.

“Welcome into the world, my love,” the Bravo personality wrote alongside audio of adults cheering over her brand new daughter’s arrival.

The footage also captured some of the little one’s first cries, as Lala added, “9.3.24.”

Lala Kent attends the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys at Peacock Theater on January 7, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The 33-year old announced her pregnancy in March, writing via Instagram, “I’m expanding my pod.”

There was immediate speculation over the identity of Kent’s baby daddy… only for Kent to later reveal she conceived her second child through the use of a sperm donor via intrauterine insemination (IUI)… a process in which sperm is placed directly into the uterus.

“When I had my life go in a very different direction, I knew I wanted more kids,” she said to Cosmopolitan in January.

“It was such a strange thing that was happening because everyone would tell me, ‘You’re going to find somebody.’ And I got to thinking, Why does my wanting more children need to involve another person?”

Lala Kent attends the premiere party for Season 11 of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” at the Hollywood Palladium on January 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

The birth of Lala’s latest comes three years after Kent and then-fiance Randall Emmett welcomed daughter Ocean… a mere seven months before they ended their three-year engagement.

“It’s a road that I never thought I would be going down,” Kent added Cosmopolitan a few months ago. “I really saw myself in the cookie-cutter relationship and creating a family, but now that the universe has other plans for me, I’m so grateful this was an option.”

The reality star, who found her sperm donor through the California Cryobank, has been quite open about the process.

She previously said she “felt this need to start talking about it because there are women out in the world who sit there and wait for a man to come into the picture and are just yearning for children even though there is another way to get pregnant.”

Lala Kent attends the 5th Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on May 18, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

During a March episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast, the host divulged that “looks were probably the lowest [priority] on the totem pole for me” when it came to her sperm donor, explaining:

“And I hate to say it, but I also didn’t need them to be extremely smart because I’m not.”

Kent, who is open to having a third child, also opened up back then about getting pregnant so quickly in her journey.

“I just could not fathom that I was having a second baby on try one,” she said.

“I thought I had a little bit more time to sink into like [becoming a mom again]. I really did. And even my fertility doctor was like, ‘I feel like this was just more of, like, a meet and greet.’ It’s like, ‘Hey, nice to meet you. Here you go. Bye!’ It was so fast.”