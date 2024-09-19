Janelle Brown Puts Late Son’s Home Up for Sale

Janelle Brown has taken a step she never, ever wanted to take:

The Sister Wives star has listed son Garrison’s Flagstaff, Arizona home for sale.

According to the official listing, this property was sold to Garrison in 2021 for $329,000 and his mother is now asking $425,000. It has four bedrooms and two full bathrooms and is 1,400 square feet in size.

Garrison Brown died by suicide at age 25. RIP. (Image Credit: TLC)

Garrison, tragically, took his own life in March.

The local coroner deemed Brown’s death a suicide after determining that the 25-year old died via self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“This season of Sister Wives began filming in late 2022,” a title card read at the beginning of the premiere of this latest Sister Wives season.

It added: “On March 5, 2024, Kody [Brown] and Janelle’s son Garrison passed away. He was greatly loved and will be deeply missed.”

Garrison Brown is pictured here on an episode of Sister Wives. (TLC)

Just a few days prior to the TLC reality show returning with new episodes, Janelle spoke openly with People Magazine about the absolute horror of learning what happened to her child.

“We just had no idea that he was in that place,” Janelle told People this month, adding that “substance abuse” likely played a role in his state of mind prior to his death. “But he didn’t ever express any kind of extreme sad feelings.”

Indeed, per to the autopsy report, Garrison had a VERY high blood-alcohol level upon committing suicide.

His roommates also told local police that he had been drinking heavily around this time.

Janelle Brown looks very sad in this confessional on Sister Wives. (TLC)

In a text message the night before he died, Garrison did admit to suicidal tendencies… which prompted Janelle to ask son Gabe to go check on his brother.

Gabe did so, and came across sibling’s corpse.

”He was very funny, very upbeat,” Janelle also told the aforementioned outlet of how her son appeared to be at just before his death. “He had a career path that he was excited about. He had a life, he had friends.”

Janelle simply didn’t see the tragedy coming.

“This was just such a shock. We just never expected this,” she said several days ago.

Garrison Brown and his mother, Janelle, on Sister Wives. (TLC/Youtube)

For his part, Kody Brown was estranged from Garrison when he shot himself.

But the father of 17 also spoke to People in promotion of the new Sister Wives season and told the publication:

“The only regret is just take advantage of the time.

“I want to go out to dinner again. I want to sit down. I want to have a beer. I want [Garrison] to try and make me laugh because he was that way.

“The only regret is just, gosh, I would just do that more often.”