Kody Brown Midlife Crisis! Meri Calls Mental State of Ex Into Question

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meri Brown will be standing up for herself on Sister Wives Season 19.

While simultaneously staring down at her her self-centered ex-husband.

In a clip from this Sunday’s season premiere of the TLC series, Meri sits down with a friend and talks candidly about Kody Brown… the former polygamist to whom Meri was legally/spiritually married for three decades.

Meri Brown on the season 19 premiere of Sister Wives. (TLC)

“I honestly feel sad for him,” Meri says in TODAY.com’s sneak peek of the interaction.

Meri married Kody way back in 1994, only for him to ask for a divorce in 2014 so that he could marry Robyn Brown and legally adopt her kids from a previous relationship.

And yet: Meri stuck by Kody’s side for years… even after Kody clearly stopped paying her any real attention.

And totally stopped sleeping with her.

Kody Brown and Meri Brown on Sister Wives Season 19. (TLC)

In the aforementioned season premiere footage, Meri’s friend says she believes Kody is going through a “super weird midlife crisis,” promoting Meri to respond:

“That’s what it feels like.”

Her pal doesn’t fully agree, though.

“Okay, let’s be honest. He’s always been Kody, but at least he was kinder to you,” she tells Meri. “I have not seem him try for years.”

Meri Brown opens up here to the TLC cameras. (TLC)

In a subsequent confessional, Meri opens up about her longstanding troubles with Kody.

“This is honestly how I’ve felt for quite, quite a long time, is that he says these things to try to push me out. Because if he can push me out and I leave, he’s not the bad guy because he didn’t walk away,” she explains to the camera.

In a preview for the new season of Sister Wives, Kody blasts his ex, saying he never should have married Meri.

This guy seriously sucks.

Sister Wives Season 19 will continue to display Kody Brown’s family. Well, what’s left of it. (Image Credit: TLC)

Kody and Meri announced their decision to terminate their marriage in January 2023.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” the spouses said via joint statement back then.

For her part, Meri added at the time that she harbored no ill will toward the Brown family patriarch.

“There is so much more to be told about this story, and I assure you, my truth will be told,” Meri said over a year and a half ago, adding:

“But for now, know that there is peace in my heart, and I hold no animosity toward Kody. I am not, and pray that I never will be, in a place where I will enjoy making, or seeing you make, rude and demeaning comments about him.

“You likely will have a range of emotions and opinions at this news and want to offer comments. In doing so, please be considerate of the fact that we are real people, with real lives, and real emotions.

“Please try to refrain from congratulating me at the break up of my marriage. I value the relationship I had, and look forward to stepping into 2023 and my future with grace, kindness and power.

“Step into kindness with me. Put positive energy out into the world.”