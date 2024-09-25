CT Tamburello Reveals New Girlfriend to ‘The Challenge’ Fans

CT Tamburello has announced his new girlfriend and broken some hearts in the process.

The Challenge alum Chris “CT” Tamburello settled a bitter divorce just last year.

Fortunately, CT has clearly found love again.

His fans are overjoyed for him. Well … most of them are, anyway.

CT Tamburello has a new girlfriend!

On Tuesday, September 3, The Challenge star Christopher CT Tamburello had-launched his new romance.

He shared an Instagram video, which you can see below, featuring himself and his girlfriend.

Catalina Hager is a model and internet personality. And the two seem eager to share their romance with the world.

Both CT Tamburello and new girlfriend Catalina Hager shared the video to their respective Instagram pages.

“Okay, so since the cat’s out of the bag, do you wanna er … you know?” she asks suggestively. “Take some pictures?”

A very excited CT continues the skit whipped out a camera … but, as both the video and the caption make clear, it’s nothing as salacious as they’d implied.

Catalina Hager is CT Tamburello’s new girlfriend!

“We pullin’ down the JC Penney Glamour Shot Custom Backdrop and makin’ sure we loud enough for the people in the back…” quipped in his Instagram caption.

What follows in the video is a montage of photos of CT and his new girlfriend, Catalina.

Sure enough, they posed for a series of cheesy couples photos. It’s genuinely very endearing — especially with the tongue-in-cheek misdirect.

Fans took to the comments on Instagram to shower CT with heartfelt congratulations, with one simply writing: “Terrific hard launch! Really shows u the chemistry y’all have!”

Another praised: “Breaking hearts all over again but I’m happy for you … she’s beautiful and those photos are priceless.”

Many commenters were more reserved. One emphasized: “I just care about her treating Chris the way he deserves, he a great guy and should be treated as such.”

Not everyone was a fan

Some of CT’s fans expressed “concerns” about Catalina’s thirst-inspiring Instagram. Society often wants women to be hot, yet embarrassed about their hotness.

Other commenters joked about him “cheating” on them. Many, like “my husband wants to know why you’re cheating on me,” were clearly jokes.

But a few sounded a little too serious about their heartbreak. Some folks may want to either modulate their tone or read up on parasocial relationships. Your reality TV crush does not return your feelings. Um, usually.